Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 live updates:India and Switzerland are uniquely positioned to find solutions and together turn challenges into opportunities, says Guy Parmelin

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India is scheduled to inaugurate 23rd edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's BTS programme is streamed online and touted to be Asia's biggest virtual event. BTS theme is 'Now is Next' and the summit will feature Multi-track Conference, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, STPI-IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards and Bengaluru Impact Awards. The other popular programmes among students namely Rural IT Quiz, Biotech Quiz and Biotech Posters will also be held virtually.