Best of 2022: Top-rated Android apps and games on Google Play Store

Like the previous years, with less than a few weeks left before the end of 2022, Google has announced the list of the most popular apps and games on its Play Store.

In India, Shopsy emerged top users’ choice app of the year. Even quick-delivery apps--Blinkit and Zepto gained a lot of prominence among Android phone owners.



“We are thrilled to have received the Google Play Best of 2022 Users’ Choice Award. We are pleased to see that users from all over the country voted for us and we are on track to maximize the reach and accessibility of value-based products for our consumers. Shopsy was conceptualized to address the shopping needs of customers who are looking for budget-friendly products through a seamless online shopping journey. As a testimony to our efforts, today, over 70% of our users come from T2+ markets and more than 50% are first-time e-commerce shoppers. Leveraging the power of e-commerce, we are positive to make greater strides and bring value into the lives of our consumers,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president, of Shopsy (Users’ Choice app of the year and Winner of Best Everyday Essentials).

As 2022 is considered the start of the post-Covid era, people were eager to get in shape. Bunkerfit, Neend, and Dance Workout for Weight Loss apps were the most liked fitness and well-being apps.

As far as gaming is concerned, Angry Birds Journey was the most popular among Android phone users in 2022.

On the other hand, Questt: Navigator for Learning and Apex Legends Mobile emerged as top picks of Google's editors, in app and gaming categories, respectively

Best of 2022: Top-rated Android apps in different categories

1) Best fun app-- Turnip - Talk, chat, and stream

2) Best app for personal growth-- Filo: Instant 1-to-1 tutoring

3) Best app for everyday essentials-- Shopsy Shopping App - Flipkart

4) Best Hidden Gem-- BabyG: Activity, Tracker, Meal

5) Best Good app (for society)-- Khyaal: Senior Citizens

6) Best app for wearables-- Todoist: to-do list & planner

7) Best app for tablet-- Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

8) Best app for Chromebooks-- BandLab – Music Making Studio



"We are incredibly humbled that Google Play chose BabyG for the Best of 2022 awards. We designed BabyG to promote growth and learning in babies through playful activities, aiming to support parents with a wholesome ecosystem they can rely on to give their children the best foundation. We are fortunate to receive love from 200K+ parents across different countries in a short time. Building a universal app that can be easily adapted to other cultures is vital to our mission. We are grateful to Google Play for making it significantly easy to do this and helping us with learnings and insights to improve the app for our users," Birma Ram, founder & CEO, BabyG (winner of Best Hidden Gems - India).

Best of 2022: Top-rated Android gaming apps

1) Best multiplay gaming app-- Rocket League: Sideswipe App

2) Best Pick up and play gaming app-- Angry Birds Journey

3) Best Indies gaming app-- Dicey Dungeons

4) Best game with good story-- Diablo Immortal

5) Best ongoing gaming app- Clash of Clans

5) Best game in Play Pass-- Very Little Nightmares

5) Best gaming app for tablets-- Angry Birds Journey

Journey

7) Best gaming app for Chromebooks--Robolox



"The award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our amazing team that is committed to making a difference and the love that seniors all over the country have shown us in this journey. Our goal was to build a super app for senior citizens in India that will help them with all the helpful services they’re looking for – and most importantly, a community where they can interact and belong. Khyaal started with a single chat group in 2021, and today, we have over 100K+ users on our app. Google Play has played a key role in our growth journey, helping us reach senior citizens across India and introducing them to the unique experience Khyaal provides. We are happy and honoured to receive the title of the Best App For Good in India as part of Google Play awards,” said Hemanshu Jain, Founder & CEO, Khyaal (winner of Best Apps for Good - India).

Google also revealed the best e-books and audiobooks, people loved the most in 2022.

Top-selling books

1) Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin

2) It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

3) Fairy Tale by Stephen King

4) I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

5) A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Top-selling audiobooks

1) I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

2) Fairy Tale by Stephen King

3) Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin

4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5) It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover



“The award by Google Play is a testimony of all the user love we have received and pushes us harder to create a world where learning will be fun, personalized, and engaging. Today we’ve grown to help over two million students with personalized learning paths. We remain focused on improving learning outcomes for millions of students in India and hope to bring a paradigm shift by making education more data-driven with the help of technology. We are thrilled to win the Best app of the year by Google Play. The platform has played a major role in helping us reach learners across the country, consistently enabling us with valuable insights and analytics to offer the best experience to our users.” – Akhil Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Questt (winner of Best App of 2022 - India).

