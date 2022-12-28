Best of 2022: Top smartphones launched in India this year

In 2022, we saw smartphone companies hosting a lot more physical events compared to the last couple of years, due to Covid-19 pandemic-induced restrictions.

But, with more cases being reported in China, India and other countries are taking precautionary measures such as restocking of oxygen cylinders, creating rooms for emergencies and mandatory use of face masks in closed spaces. We advise all to follow the safety and hygiene protocols.

Let's come back to the topic at hand. Like the previous years, we listing our list of the best phones reviewed this year. Here they are:

Best of the best: The jack of all trades

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

I'd like to iterate what I said in my review earlier this year. This holds even today. The S Pen has made a huge difference to the Galaxy S series in terms of improving productivity and creative work on a phone. But, more importantly, it is very heartening that Samsung has kept the Note series legacy alive at least for a few more years.

Also, the camera hardware has been noticeably better than the predecessor and with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core, the device performed smoothly and last through the day thanks to the efficient adaptive display refresh rate feature.

And, the display quality of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is leagues ahead of any of the rivals in the industry. It ticks all the checkboxes I expect in a premium phone to excel and have to say, there is no flagship Android phones right now at least in India.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G review: Versatile premium phone

Best powerful performer of the year

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max houses Apple A16 Bionic, understood to be the most powerful and fastest silicon on a phone in the industry. It supports all high-eng graphics-rich games and offers a smooth playing experience also, battery life has improved a lot. Of course, when the device came out, there was a need for optimization with respect to the always-on screen feature, but subsequent updates have significantly enhanced its battery life range.

Must read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review: Refined to near-perfection

Premium camera phone of the year

Google Pixel 7 Pro

For the last three years, Google did not launch any premium Pixel phones ( 4, 5, and 6) and in 2022, most of the fans in India expected the search engine giant to skip the Pixel 7 launch again this year. But, to everyone's surprise, it introduced both Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Must read | Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Pure Android joy with a magical camera

It is unanimous across the world, that Google after years of trial and error method, finally introduced a refined product with the least flaws. The Pixel 7 Pro has a unique design language, enough to stand out among other brands. The software is as pure as it gets, and performance in terms of dissipating heat during heavy-duty tasks is really great. Also, the battery life is very good too. The credit has to go to the new generation Tensor G2 silicon.

It also does great in utilizing the camera hardware to deliver a great photography experience. The real tone feature ensures, the true color complexion of the face is reflected in the images, also, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based photography software can do magical things in terms of erasing photo bombs leaving very little evidence of obstructions in the photo and also, the motion mode gives beautiful smooth images of moving objects.

Must read | Google Pixel 7 review: Amazing camera with delightful Android experience

Google's other two phones -- Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a--too, are exceptionally good in their respective price segments.

Must read | Google Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience



Unique Premium phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4

Yes, the design language of both variants is pretty much the same as the previous iterations. But, they don't have any competitors in this aspect and they are only two commercially available foldable phones in India.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review: Refined and better

They are instant eye-turners and the most unique among premium phones in the country. The build quality has in fact improved a lot over the years and the current versions are really made to sustain wear and tear.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Iterative, but retains stylish appeal

Best gaming phone

Asus ROG Phone 6

The ROG Phone 6 series is a tailor-made phone for extreme gamers. It boasts a big display, a thick body and the design language is just so impressive. It flaunts Dual RGB LED display with the signature ROG (Republic of Gamers) Fearless Eye dot-matrix logo and supports colour-gradient appearance using two different colors simultaneously. Users can also customise the lighting with numerous colours and several preset mood-lighting schemes.

Also, it boasts not one but two Type-C ports, another unique feature among the phones. The second port in the middle (in the landscape mode) comes handy while plugging accessories such as AeroActive Cooler 6 to reduce the heat while playing graphics-rich games or battery packs to make the phone last longer. Also, it is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Must read | Asus ROG Phone 6 review: True premium gaming phone

Best value-for-money premium phone

iQOO 7

It comes with a lovely dual-tone design language, and a beautiful display, and houses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core chipset. The camera is also really good in its class. Also, iQOO 7 offers really long battery life and the 66W super-fast charger is a big value addition.

Must read | iQoo 7 review: Affordable flagship phone

Best upper mid-range phone (Rs 35,999-25,999)

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Realme GT Neo 3 150W, particularly the nitro blue variant is the most beautiful phone in sub-Rs 30,000 price range. The racy white stripes on the left of the shell resemble the racing track and beautifully blend with the dark shiny blue shell.

Performance-wise too, it works smoothly be it day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and even while playing games, the device never showed any noticeable lag-ness.

And, the photography hardware is good too, takes pretty decent pictures on par with any of the rival brands in its class.

Must read | Realme GT Neo 3 150W review: Flashy all-rounder



Vivo V25 Pro

Besides the good camera and performance capabilities and, what I loved most about the V25 Pro is the design language with Changing Fluorite AG Glass back.

Within a few minutes in the sunlight, the blue model changes to a softer colour shade with a glowing aura when sunlight hits the shell on the back and the transformation is magical.

Must read | Vivo V25 Pro 5G review: Premium mid-range phone

Bonus

Nothing Phone (1st Gen)

The USP is the design language. It features multiple LED lights on the rear side. With the Glyph interface, the phone notifies users about the calls and messages with coordinated flashes of light, which no other phone offer at this point. For now, Nothing Phone(1) offers 10 different ring tones and notification options. The rest of the aspects such as camera, battery, and performance are on par with any phone in its class.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review: Well-rounded phone with svelte design

Best Mid-range phone (Rs 25,999- Rs 16,000)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11+ 5G

Since the very first Redmi Note phone, Xiaomi has always ensured it incorporates the best hardware and offers them at the lowest price. This year too was no different. The Redmi Note 11+ 5G is a complete package. It excels in every key aspect-- be it display, premium design elements, photography hardware, performance, battery life, and charging speed. In all, it is better than any of the competition in its class.

Must read | Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review: Well-rounded phone

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

It offers a long-lasting battery and decent camera hardware. The performance in terms of day-to-day functioning is good and also the user interface is clean compared to the other phones in its class.

Must read | OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2 review

Best Budget phone (Under Rs 15,999)

Realme 9i 5G

I found the Realme 9i 5G to be the best good-looking phone in its class. I loved the glossy glass finish on the back of the metallic gold model. The key aspects such as performance, battery life, and photography experience are great.

Must read | Realme 9i 5G review: Glossy budget phone