Born on Instagram programme to be made available in Karnataka soon

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) on Monday (August 22) hosted the Instagram meet-up for local Karnataka Instagram creators in Bengaluru.

The event saw several influencers including Shraddha Jain of Aiyyo Shraddha fame, Nirmal Pillai, and others from across Karnataka and bordering states. In a bid to help creators improve their content and expand their reach in wider regions, Instagram has announced the Born on Instagram (BoI) programme will be available in Kannada in September. Already, the company offers the same in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and Malayalam.

BoI offers a free course on how to build content, engage with followers, and also an opportunity to meet brands for collaboration, and eventually earn from their content, and make living out of Instagram Reels.

"Hosting the Instagram Meet-up has three objectives- one, to engage with creators after a long gag due to the Covid-19 pandemic, discuss best practices, their thoughts, and feedback to the company. two, help creators meet others for collaboration, which further expands their reach, third and most importantly, celebrate the creators' success, " Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Meta said to DH.



Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Meta. Credit: Meta India



Besides help genuine content creators eke out a living from Instagram Reels, the company is also focused on controlling the spread of misinformation and hate speeches on its social media platform. In addition to in-house content monitoring team led by people and an automated system, which is touted to be the largest in the world. Instagram is collaborating with several news organizations and fact-checkers to put a brake on the spread of fake news, Chopra said.

The interesting stuff is happening on the Metaverse front, the company is working with hardware but will take some time before it becomes reality. Eventually, like Reels integration, there is a possibility of Recent Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality-based Avatar, interactions may become the next big thing to drive Facebook and Instagram to the next level by the end of the decade.

