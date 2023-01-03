Budget Poco C50 phone with dual-camera launched in India

Poco on Tuesday (January 3) unveiled the new budget C50 smartphone series in India.
It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display and supports peak brightness of 400 nits. Also, it is protected by scratch-resistant glass and comes with P2i splash-resistant coating.
It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a three-slot tray (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card).
The device is powered by 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1(expandable up to 512GB), Android 12 Go Edition OS, dual-camera module-- main 8MP (f/2.0) camera backed by depth sensor with LED flash on the back, 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.
Poco C50 comes in two colours-- country green and royal blue. It will be available in two variants-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,299, respectively.
