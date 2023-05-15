BuzzFeed readers favour AI quizzes over regular ones

BuzzFeed says its readers spend 40% more time with AI quizzes than traditional ones

Under the Influencer, a game built around a chatbot, garners four times as much use as static quizzes

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • May 15 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 15:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

By Gerry Smith

 

BuzzFeed Inc., the online media company reinventing itself after shutting down its news operation last month, said its making progress in its use of artificial intelligence.

Readers spent 40 per cent more time with its quizzes using AI than traditional ones, the company said in an online investor forum Thursday. Under the Influencer, a game built around a chatbot, garners four times as much use as static quizzes.

The company also projected that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization would be in the “high teens” millions of dollars in fiscal 2023.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Aritificial Intelligence
AI
Buzzfeed

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Changing notions of alms and charity

Changing notions of alms and charity

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

 