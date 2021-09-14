California Streaming Event: Here's how to watch special Apple programme

In about a few hours, Apple is slated to kick off the much-anticipated hardware launch event at Steve Jobs theater, Cupertino.

Apple programme titled --California Streaming-- is scheduled to start at 10:00 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST), September 14. The company is expected to launch the successor of Apple's best-seller iPhone 12 series tonight along with the new Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.

Here's how to watch Apple's California Stream Event 2021 online:

Like the previous year, to comply with Covid-19 protocol, Apple is hosting the online-only event. The company has made arrangements to webcast the programme online.

Fans and interested technology enthusiasts can catch the live action on Apple.com, Apple TV app, and also there is a dedicated Apple Events page (here).

Apple September Event 2021: Expect iPhone 13 and more

The company is expected to launch new four new iPhone 13 series models-- iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

Though the design language will remain the same as the iPhone 12 series, the new devices will see upgrades in terms of storage, camera and battery capacity.

As far as the Apple Watch Series 7 is concerned, it will have a flat edge design inspired from iPhone 12 series, and also the battery life will be better.

AirPods 3 series is also expected to be unveiled on Tuesday. It is said to have longer battery life and offer a better acoustic listening experience.

