Carl Pei's Nothing tipped to launch smartphone in early 2022

After announcing the formal collaboration with Qualcomm to power its future products, Carl Pei-owned Nothing is reportedly planning to bring the new line of smartphones.

In late July, Nothing unveiled the company's first-ever hardware Ear (1) and made it available for purchase in the following month. It is one of the best cost-effective earphones in the industry.

Now, the London-based company may add a phone to its product portfolio and bring it to the market in early 2022.

On Thursday (September 14), Carl Pei thanked Qualcomm chief Cristiano R. Amon on Twitter for signing the partnership with Nothing, and this raised curiosity among fans. One Twitter user asked if this is a hint on any upcoming hardware and Pei replied-- "It will be something".

It will be something https://t.co/9ub7zt8bHE — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 14, 2021

It should be noted that just before launching Ear(1) series, Nothing acquired Essential Products, a dead mobile phone company. It was previously owned by Andy Rubin (Android co-founder and ex-Google senior executive).

Essential had released its first smartphone PH-1 (aka Phone 1) with a water-drop notch design language. Though the internal hardware was a little above average, it did rave reviews for its unique display. Several Android phone-makers borrowed the design and we can see it in the current crop of phones even today.

Essential was supposed to launch the successor in early 2020, and Rubin even teased the unique-looking phone in its flesh. But, for reasons unknown, the device never saw the light of the day. And, within a few months later, Carl Pei announced acquiring the Essential.



Now, all the trademarks, logos, and intellectual technology patents used for Essential phones are now part of Nothing.

Considering how well the ear(1) was received by the consumers, we can expect a similar high-quality phone from Nothing.

Also, it should be noted that Pei was co-founder of OnePlus and has immense experience right from designing to marketing a phone. I will not be surprised if Nothing disrupts the smartphone industry in 2022.

Speculations are rife that Nothing also has plans to launch a power bank series in late 2022.

