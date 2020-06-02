Centre begins process of inviting applications to attract global mobile manufacturers

The Centre on Tuesday started a process to invite applications for inventive schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore to attract global mobile device makers and boost local companies for electronics manufacturing.

India is initially aiming to attract the top 5 global mobile manufacturing companies. Same time government will also promote five local companies as well, Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Delhi.

The government had notified three schemes on April 1 for the promotion of electronics namely, the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0).

"The schemes have been opened today (June 2) and companies can now submit their application," Electronics and IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said.

Through these schemes, the government aims to increase the production of mobile phones and their parts to around Rs 10 lakh crore by 2025 and generate around 5 lakh direct and 15 lakh indirect jobs.

The Minister said India already emerged as the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world.

The production of mobile handsets in 2018-19 has reached 29 crore units worth Rs 1.7 Lakh crore from just 6 crore units worth Rs. 19,000 crore in 2014.

The exports of electronics has increased from Rs. 38,263 crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 61,908 crore in 2018-19, India’s share in global electronics production has reached 3% in 2018 from just 1.3% in 2012.