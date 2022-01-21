CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma texts Twitter user over 'Paytm vs Google Pay' tweet

"Who said tweeting won't take you places?"

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday direct messaged a Twitter user asking for his feedback after the latter tweeted that "1:1 transactions are easier on Google Pay".

The screenshot of the chat shared by the user shows the Paytm boss asking him - “What will make Paytm be the go-to app for 1:1 payments for you? Give me feedback as a product manager and user. TIA (thanks in advance)."

The user named Ishant Juyal, earlier in a tweet had compared the pros and cons of two payment apps -- Google Pay and Paytm.

“For me, Paytm has always been the go-to app for UPI. But yeah, the contact thingy of Gpay is better, so 1:1 transactions are easier with Gpay. For Merchant and QR, Paytm best,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Juyal was surprised to receive a message from the CEO himself seeking his feedback as a product manager and user of the app.

"Imagine being the Founder of Paytm and reaching out to users for feedback. Still can't believe this happened. Who said tweeting won't take you places?" Juyal tweeted with the screenshot attached in the post.

Imagine being the Founder of Paytm and reaching out to users for feedback. Still can't believe this happened. 😶 Who said tweeting won't take you places? 😂@vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/hkB0ZRrIjL — Ishant Juyal (@juyal_ishant) January 19, 2022

Paytm's constant venturing into new business categories has raised concerns about its overarching vision and business focus while keeping its investors and consumers confused about its core value proposition. Moreover, the mobile-wallet business is fast being rendered inconsequential due to an exponential rise and acceptance of UPI payments which are free and yet not monetizable, private wealth management company, Client Associates had said in a note.

