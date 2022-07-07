CERT-In warns users of multiple bugs in Google Chrome, Zoho software

CERT-In warns users of bugs in Chrome, Zoho software

  Jul 07 2022
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the IT Ministry, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and denial-of-service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system.

A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests to the targeted system.

"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code and denial-of-service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system," said CERT-In the advisory late on Wednesday.

These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to 'Heap Buffer' overflow in 'WebRTC', 'Type Confusion in V8', and 'Use after Free' in Chrome OS Shell.

The vulnerability (CVE-2022-2294) is being exploited in the wild, said the cyber agency, adding that the users are advised to apply patches urgently.

CERT-In also advised users against a 'Remote Code Execution' vulnerability that has been reported in a Zoho Corporation software which could be exploited by an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

This vulnerability exists in 'Zoho ManageEngine ADAudit Plus' due to a 'misconfigured XML' parser that processes user-supplied input without sufficient validation.

"Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," warned the cyber agency, advising the users to upgrade to the latest Zoho 'ManageEngine ADAudit Plus' security build update.

 

