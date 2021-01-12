CES 2021: Amazfit GTR, GTS 2e make global debut, to launch in India soon

Popular smart wearable-maker Huami unveiled the new line of GTR and GTS 2e series smartwatches at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES ) 2020, which by the way is the virtual event this year.

The new Amazfit GTR 2e sports a classic circular dial design that has a rotatable bezel. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED high-definition screen and offers 50 plus watch faces. It is protected by tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating on top. Furthermore, it comes with 5 ATM rating, meaning it can survive water pressure up to 50 meters in depth.

Inside, the GTR 2e comes equipped with a big rechargeable cell, which promises up to 24 days of battery life. It can track more than 90 sports activities and has health tracking metrics like SpO2 which helps measure your current blood oxygen saturation.

Other notable features include stress monitoring, sleep (REM/Nap), 24X7 heart rate, GPS, temperature sensor pedometer, and more. The GTR 2e also has offline voice assistance which can be used to give offline commands and improved haptic vibration feedback.



The new Amazfit GTS 2e. Credit: Huami



On the other hand, the new GTS 2e flaunts a curved square design language. It has a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen with 5ATM ratings.

It promises up to 14 days of battery life and tracks 90 plus sports modes. It is also equipped with health tracking metrics like SpO2, stress monitoring, sleep (REM/Nap), 24X7 heart rate, GPS, pedometer, and offline voice assistance. It comes equipped with temperature and air pressure sensors as well.

The prices of the new GTR 2e and the GTS 2e are expected to revealed during local launch events in the coming days. In India, the company has confirmed that two new smartwatches will be released by the end of January.