CES 2021: Dell unveils new Alienware m15 and m17 R4 laptops

American technology major Dell unveiled a new line of Alienware m15 and m17 series laptops.

They come with next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. It boasts 12-phase graphics voltage regulation for rich marathon gaming sessions. The company offers up to 4TB of storage for the PC, with faster memory speeds up to 2933MHz.

Users can play powerful and graphics-rich games on laptops with less worry of it getting overheated. It boasts vapor chamber Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology included in every configuration.

Alienware m17 R4 will also come with an optional 360Hz FHD panel that promises to deliver faster refresh rates and smoother gameplay, perfect for AAA titles like Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077, the company said.

Both B m15 and the m17 laptops come in two colours-- Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon-- with a new matte finish front panel.

"If you’re exporting the experience to a gaming TV or big format display (like the monstrous Alienware 55 OLED), you’ll get even smoother output with a newly upgraded HDMI 2.1 connection capable of delivering 4K resolutions at 120Hz," Dell said.

Dell Alienware m15 and m17 costs $2,149.99 and $2,149.99 USD, respectively. They will be initially available in the US from January 26 onwards.

