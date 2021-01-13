CES 2021: Fossil, Skagen bring new smartwatches

Fossil and its subsidiary Skagen unveiled a new line of smartwatches at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

Fossil's Gen 5 LTE smartwatch comes with 2 colorways -- one black strap on a smoke tone stainless steel and the second with blush straps on a rose gold-tone case. With a 45 mm case size, the company will offer multiple options.

It sports a 1.3-inch touchscreen digital display and comes with 3ATM, meaning you can wear the watch to the swimming pool without any worry of getting damaged. It runs Google Wear OS powered by Qualcomm Wear 3100 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage.

It comes with Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone, Speaker. It can track multiple sports activities via Google Fit app and also control music on the phone, set timers or alarms and receive sound alerts for messages and answer calls right from the wrist. Users can call Google Assistant on the Watch to get a task done on the phone.

It promises one-day battery life, but can run for more if used under proprietary 'Extend Battery Mode'. With ‘Daily Mode’, users can experience most features enabled, such as an always-on screen. And, on ‘Custom Mode’ users can manage battery optimization settings all in one place, where ‘Time-Only Mode’ gives users additional hours when the watch has a low battery or if they choose to use the smartwatch only tell time. It also supports magnetic charging. It is expected to be launched in India later in the year.



The new Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch series. Skagen



On the other hand, Fossil-owned Skagen pulled the wraps on the Jorn Hybrid HR series. It comes in a classic 42 mm or smaller 38 mm case size. It sports an E-ink Display and users can multiple watch face options via the app. The device also comes with a water-resistant 3ATM rating.

It can track several outdoor sports activities and promises more than 14 days of battery life. It has a fast-charging capability. It can get charged from zero to 80% in under 50 minutes.

Additionally, it can track sleep, heartbeat, and offer front light for low light visibility. It can also show alerts-- SMS or any app notifications, time zones, control music, set timer or alarm, and stopwatch.

Skagen's Jorn Hybrid HR price starts at Rs 14,495 and is slated to hit stores in India in April.

