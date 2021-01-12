CES 2021: Intel unveils new line of computer chipsets

Intel Corporation kicked off the new year 2021 with the launch of four new families of chipsets (50 variants in total) at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

Major announcements from the American semiconductor company include 11th Gen Intel Core vPro and Intel Evo vPro. They are targeted for corporate employees for work, which requires robust hardware to perform heavy-duty tasks and also have good security. They come integrated with Intel Iris Xe graphics and support Intel Thunderbolt 4 technology, Intel Optane memory H20 with SSD, Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+), Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (Intel CET), and Intel Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT).

The new Intel processors are "designed to dramatically accelerate the future of AI-enhanced applications and workflows, with up to 8x better AI performance vs. 8th Gen Intel Core vPro i7-8650U processors.6, " the company said.



Intel VPro platform. Credit: Intel



Intel also revealed new N-series 10-nanometer Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors. It promises to offer a good balance of performance, media, and collaboration for education systems.

Furthermore, the company also launched 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming platforms. It promises an industry-leading balance of mobility and enthusiast-level gaming.

"11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processors are our highest performing silicon utilizing Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0, capable of delivering up to 5GHz Turbo frequencies. These Special Edition processors will enable Ultraportable Gaming systems optimized for a higher power and performance range. The Special Edition mark is how you know that you are getting a system that is tuned for great performance," Intel said.



11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming platforms. Credit: Intel



Intel also showed off 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors (code-named Rocket Lake-S) and its next-generation processors (code-named Alder Lake).

Alder Lake, the next-generation processor is said to be a significant breakthrough in x86 architecture and Intel’s most power-scalable system-on-chip.

"Alder Lake will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product. Alder Lake will also be Intel’s first processor built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin and will serve as the foundation for leadership desktop and mobile processors that deliver smarter, faster and more efficient real-world computing," Intel noted.

Customers can expect Alder Lake-powered PCs only in the second half of 2021.

Watch Intel Keynote presentation at CES 2021:

