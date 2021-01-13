CES 2021: Sony gives glimpse of Airpeak drone with Alpha camera

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony is one of the pioneers in imaging. Its' A-series and Alpha range of DSLR(Digital Single-Lens Reflex) camera is quite popular among prominent photographers.

Now, Sony has given a sneak peek on the company's new drone project that will one day be used to shoot high-quality videos and pictures from the air.

Sony's Airpeak is lightweight and also one of the smallest drones. Yet, it is capable of carrying a Sony Alpha camera system. With four rotating fans, it will help the photographer to get stable dynamic videos and precise still images too.

"As the first phase of this project, Sony will launch a new business targeted for professional photography and video production in the spring of 2021. In order to fully support the creativity of video creators, the payload of the drone can be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera to capture high quality, full-frame aerial photography, and video," the company said.

For now, Sony is still seeking feedback from professional photographers in the US and Japan. As said above, the commercial variant is expected to hit stores by the end of the second quarter.

Watch the new Sony Airpeak in action below:

