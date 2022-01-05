CES 2022: Google to bring new value-added features to Android phones

Due to rising Covid-19 cases in the US, Google took the virtual route to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

On Wednesday (January 5), search engine giant announced a slew of new features coming to Android phones this year.

Thanks to the open-source aspect, Android has made its way to more than three billion active Android devices around the world. The ecosystem has devices with varying hardware specifications allowing billions of people to access the internet to get information, get services such as hailing a cab, messaging to a loved one, ordering food, and others just with a few simple finger taps on the screen of the smartphone.

Now, Google is planning to make things better for Android phone users this year. Here's what's coming:

Fast Pairing

Search engine giant said Android phones will soon support the Fast Pairing feature that enables quicker connectivity between smartphone gadgets and also earphones with Chromebooks. This will be enabled to eligible devices in the coming weeks.



Fast Pairing feature for connecting Pixel Buds with Google TV. Credit: Google



Other devices such as Google TV and older Android TV OS devices will get fast pair connectivity with the headphones in the coming months. And, Google has plans to help people set up new Chromebooks using the fast pair features via a companion Android phone. But, it will be enabled later in the year.

Swift sharing of content between Android phones and Chromebooks

Google has plans to let users share photos and videos between Android to Chromebook in simple easy steps via Camera Roll on Phone Hub in the coming weeks.

It announced that more third-party brands including Bose are bringing soundbars and speakers with built-in Chromecast soon.



Bose soundbar with Chromecast built-in. Credit: Google



Also, a new update for Android in the coming months will enable Bluetooth-enabled hearables to automatically switch the audio based on the device, the user is listening to from Chromebook to Android phone. And, spatial audio on headsets will be able to adapt the sound based on head movements as well.

Later this year, Chromebook users will be able to view Android phones' messages and text on other chat apps directly without having to install any separate apps as such.

Lock/Unlock vehicles and devices

Another big feature coming to Android phones is that the users will soon be able to switch on and off cars, control temperature. Initially, it will be available in select Volvo, BMW cars in the coming months.



Car lock/unlock feature for Android phones. Credit: Google



Also, users can share digital keys with friends and family too. But, Initially, Google Pixels and Samsung phones with support for Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology will be able to lock and unlock cars.

Add to that, users will be able to use Google Assistant to check on the car status, location, and other details.

Besides cars, Google will enable Wear OS-based smart wearable to unlock Chromebook, Android phone or tablet. This feature is slated to be activated in the coming months.

Better connectivity between Android phones and Windows PCs



Faster connectivity with Android phone and Windows PC. Credit: Google



Google is working with Acer, HP, and Intel to bring better sync between Android phones and Windows PCs. Later this year, Android phones users can use Fast Pair to wirelessly connect faster with Windows PC to set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Nearby Share.

