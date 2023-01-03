CES 2023: Dell unveils Alienware M18, X16, Aurora R15 PC and more

American PC-maker Dell on Tuesday (January 3) pulled the wraps off the new line of Alienware computers and accessories at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, in Las Vegas.

The company introduced the Alienware M16 and the all-new M18 series. They come with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and the full stack of next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, plus next-gen AMD Ryzen processors and radeon graphics.

The M18 boasts Element 31 thermal interface material on both the CPU and the GPU. With Vapor chamber, it has promises better thermal performance by 35 per cent. It features seven heat pipes (up from four on m17) to move thermal energy into expanded copper fins, which equates to a more than 114 per cent surface area increase. It boasts quad fans with ultra-thin fan blades that increase airflow by 25 per cent.



Dell Alienware M16 series. Credit: Dell India



Compared to the M17, the new M18 offers 14 per cent bigger screen, and also offers enough space for a full-sized keyboard and number pad with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys, plus dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and unprecedented storage capacity up to 9TB of total storage.

The laptop comes with two display panel options-- 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD displays with Dynamic Display Switching technology, and G-SYNC and FreeSync support. All are fortified by structural improvements inside and out that enable a stronger, more rigid chassis — the robust build quality we have seen in Alienware computers.

The M16 entry-level model price starts at $1,899 and the top-model starts at $2,599. Whereas the M18 base-model starts at $2,099 and the

Dell Alienware X16 and X14 series

The new X16 comes with 16:10 display and an improved six-speaker design--with top-firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for strong bass. The laptop supports a spatial audio experience with its six speakers.

Also, it boasts 100 micro-LEDs (touting 50 individual lighting zones!) on the rear case and is the first Alienware laptop enhanced with new AlienFX Scanner, Loop and Rainbow lighting mods. Additionally, its illuminated RGB touchpad is now 15 per cent larger (than the one found on the x17 R2) too. It also comes with RGB keyboard lighting with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys with a dynamic and customizable lighting experience. It can be controlled via Alienware Command Center. The X16 will be available with 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce Next- Gen Laptop GPUs, and next-gen AMD technology. The top-end X16 series price start at Rs $3,099 and the base model starts at $2,149.



Dell Alienware X16 series. Credit: Dell India



On the other hand, the X14 series comes with an all-new new 14-inch QHD+ display panel that promises to offer more visual real estate and increased resolution with 97 per cent more pixels than before. It supports 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Users can also charge in more ways than one with the included Type-C USB charging. It also boasts a new two-fan design that increases cooling performance with the option to add the Cryo-tech cooling design and Element 31 thermal interface. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. Its price starts at $ 1,799.

Dell G15 and G16 series

They come in retro pop-inspired orange and blue colour schemes with premium metallic enclosures. Both feature the G-mode key, exclusive gaming function macro keys, and toggle audio keys to enhance the player experience.

The G15 offers one-zone and four-zone RGB keyboard options with number pad, while G16 offers one-zone RGB and Cherry MX keyboard options to fit your style.



Dell G16 and G15 series. Credit: Dell India



Under the hood, the G15 and G16 come with the latest Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA processors and GPUs along with Alienware-inspired Vapor Chamber Cooling and Element 31 thermal interface, promising to deliver a smooth and lag-free gaming experience.

The G15 series price starts at $849 and the G16 at $1,499

Dell's new Alienware Aurora R15

It is designed with unique design language featuring curves and an iconic, sculpted form factor.

Inside, it comes packed with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors and there are also Intel 13th Gen 65W Desktop processor options as well. Later in the year, Dell plans to introduce AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics options.

The see-through design shows a clean and organized interior with up to 8 AlienFX lighting zones that shine pleasantly across the powerful internal components. It has re-engineered chassis for airflow, cooling, and performance that is designed to take on higher-powered gaming components for the best desktop gaming experience possible.



Dell Alienware Aurora R15 series PC. Credit: Dell India



It will be available in two fan-favourite colorways--Lunar Lightiii and Dark Side of the Moon.

Both the Alienware Aurora R15 series models-- one with AMD Ryzen 7000 processor and the other with Intel 13th Gen processors -- start at $1,599.

All the new Dell PCs will be initially available in the US and are expected to be rolled out in other global regions including India in the coming weeks.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.