CES 2023: HTC unveils Vive XR Elite mixed reality headgear

After months of teasing, HTC, as promised, pulled the wraps off the new mixed reality (MR)headgear Vive XR Elite at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

The new HTC Vive XR Elite features ergonomic headgear and weighs around 630 grams. Also, more portable to carry around compared to other rival brands, as it can easily dismantle the battery pack (26.6Wh) and even the lens inside, in to compact traveling pack.

Also, to wear it comfortably, the headgear has a knob to tighten and loosen the band and also, inside, it has settings up to six adjustable magnification options (inter-pupillary distance between 54 to 73mm) and this comes in handy for people with glasses. They can remove the spectacles and adjust the magnification to watch Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality (VR/AR) content on Vive XR Elite.

However, it needs to know the specific range of magnification the headset really supports. We are not sure, if people with extreme near-sight or long-sight conditions may be able to use it without any issues.

Also, the headgear comes with four tracking cameras, a 16MP RGB camera, a depth sensor, support 110-degree field-of-view, G-sensor, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. And, it supports 1920x1920 pixel resolution per eye, a 90 Hz refresh rate. With support for six DoF (degrees of freedom) inside-out tracking, the gadget will be able to fully track the user's head position, head movement, and overall orientation and this will help users to be able to stand or walk around freely and be able to view an object from all 360-degree angles.



The new Vive XR Elite comes with the option to adjust the eyes' inter-pupillary distance between 54 to 73mm. Credit: HTC



The retail package also comes with standalone left-hand and right-hand controllers to play AR/VR games with hand gesture inputs.

The new Vive XR Elite is powered by Qualcomm's XR2 chipset and the headset comes with dual microphones for echo cancellation and embedded speakers to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

It comes with 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM, supports one USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C peripheral port, one USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C power port, Bluetooth 5.2 (BLE), and Wi-Fi 6E

HTC's new Vive XR Elite is available for pre-booking in select markets including the US for $1,099 (approx. Rs 90,499) and shipments are expected to begin in February.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.