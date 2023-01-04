CES 2023: Intel unveils new 13th Gen Core HX mobile CPU series

American semiconductor major Intel unveiled the new generation Core HX CPU series at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

The latest Intel 13th gen Core HX series is said to be the fastest chipset for laptops to date. It comes with a 24-core processor, a first for a laptop. The Core i9-13980HX comes with eight performance cores for heavy-duty tasks like gaming and 16 efficiency cores for mundane activities like web browsing. It can clock a whopping CPU speed of up to 5.6Ghz.

When combined with both DDR4-3200/ DDR5-5600 memory, better connectivity, and PCIe Gen 5, it promises to deliver best-in-class performance in gaming or any heavy-duty tasks.

The company also unveiled the 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors for regular notebooks, which can promise high performance and also come in sleek, thin form factor.



Intel's 13th Gen Core HX series chipset. Credit: Intel



They come with up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director. Also, feature new Intel Iris Xe Graphics, XeSS Super Sampling, and Intel Arc Control.

They support broad memory options-- DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants. They also come integrated with Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features like Intel Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing, and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

Also, the notebook with the new Intel's latest CPU will be able to support up to four Thunderbolt v4.0 ports for the fastest, simplest, and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display, or accessory.

All the new chipsets will be coming to premium laptops launching in the coming weeks.

