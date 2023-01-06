CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils new satellite-connectivity modem for Android phones

In late 2022, Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series with the potential life-saving feature SOS Emergency via satellite. Already, the new iPhones have saved several people in the US and Canada already.

Now, American semiconductor major Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon Satellite, a new satellite connectivity modem for premium Android phones, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

Snapdragon Satellite is powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems we see in Qualcomm's latest smartphone chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Also, the company has joined forces with Iridium Communications to access their fully operational Iridium satellite constellation.

Devices with Snapdragon Satellite will be able to connect with Iridium’s weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink. However, Qualcomm says that the satellite connectivity on premium Android phones will be initially available in select regions in the second half of 2023 and over time, it will be expanded to more locations.

Once the feature is enabled, users will be able to do two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications for emergencies or recreation in remote, rural, and offshore locations.

Besides smartphones, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon Satellite modem will be made available on chipsets for more categories of devices including laptops, tablets, vehicles, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets.

Must read | Explained: How Apple iPhone 14 satellite connectivity works

"As the Snapdragon Satellite ecosystem grows, OEMs and app developers can differentiate and offer unique branded services taking advantage of satellite connectivity. Snapdragon Satellite is planned to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations become available," Qualcomm noted.

Garmin has announced to use of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite in their upcoming devices. We also expect other technology companies particularly smartphone makers to join the race to offer the potential life-saving features in their products.

Also read | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Key features of Qualcomm's latest chipset

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.