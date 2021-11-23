China's industrial robots settle for world domination

Robots are increasingly becoming the future and China is leading in the race, according to data from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

Industrial robots in particular dominate markets as they simply make life easier. So much so that their operational stock has increased three-fold in the past 10 years.

By the end of last year, 3.02 million robots were being operated globally. This is a giant leap from a decade ago in 2010 when the number of robots in operation for industry-use was 1.06 million.

The manufacturing industry loves robots and put them to good use for three popular functions - handling, welding or assembling.

Asia is on the top of this shift, according to IFR, with China leading in the list. In 2020, the country alone installed 168,400 industrial robots. That amounted to 44 per cent of installations worldwide.

