Christmas 2022: Best smartphone options to gift this festive season

In a digitally-savvy world, smartphones are good gift options. We are listing some of the best phones in various price segments.

Premium (More than Rs 50,000)

Apple iPhone 14 ProApple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro comes with big upgrades in terms of the camera, display, and processor over the predecessor. Also, the photography hardware is of top-notch quality. It takes brilliant photos and the most stable videos than any rival brands. Even the Dynamic Island feature offers a unique user interface and makes the iPhone 14 Pro Stand out among its peers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4

If you are looking for ultra-premium modern phones, you go for either the Galaxy Z Flip4 or the Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung has done good with durability compared to the previous iterations and it is the only brand in India, that has made foldable phones mainstream.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 price starts at Rs 89,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 starts at Rs 1,54,999 in India.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The new Pixel 7 Pro is undeniably the best among all its iterations to date. The design language is unique, the battery life is drastically improved and the thermal performance while doing heavy-duty tasks is really good, and last but not least, the camera hardware is simply outstanding. It takes great photos in all light conditions and the AI-powered Magic Eraser and Motion mode pictures are a great value addition to the photography experience, way better than any competitor.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

It is a well-round premium Android phone. It delivers a really good performance in all tasks, even gaming too. Also, it has the best display on a phone offering a great viewing experience and the camera too, takes fantastic photos particularly, the 30X Space Zoom is very impressive too.

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro is a true premium phone in every sense, more so with the build quality and photography hardware that make it a compelling buy. It comes in one configuration 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 79,999.

Upper mid-range (Rs 50,000- 30,000)

iQOO 7

The iQOO 7 is one of the best options for those looking for a premium phone and doesn't burn a deep hole in their pocket. It has a beautiful dual-tone design language and houses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core chipset. The camera is also really good for the asking price. Also, iQOO 7 offers great battery life and the 66W super-fast charger is a big bonus.

It is being offered in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 31,990 and Rs 33,990 and Rs 35,990, respectively.

Apple iPhone 11

It delivers great in terms of performance, and battery life, and also the dual camera does an excellent job in all light conditions when compared to phones in this price segment.

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R is a well-rounded smartphone for its asking price. It ticks all the right boxes in terms of premium build quality, good display, reliable performance and more than a day of battery life.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G

It has done a fantastic job on the design and builds quality of the V25 Pro 5G. The color-changing aspect of the device is magical and makes it truly stand out among its peers.

In terms of performance, and camera, Vivo V25 Pro comes off as a decent phone and on par with any other upper mid-range rival brands. I am happy with the battery life. It can easily last a full day under normal usage and the fast charging is a big value addition of the phone.

Mid-range (Rs 30,000-Rs 15,000)

Google Pixel 6a

It has the best camera in its class. Takes brilliant pictures in all light conditions and the Magic Eraser feature enhances the photography experience. It offers full-day battery life under normal usage, but if you are into extreme gaming, you can choose any other model listed below.

Redmi K50i 5G

It boasts triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with Samsung ISOCELL GW1 1/1.72-inch sensor, f/1.89) + 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view (f/2.2)+ 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) camera. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+(2460 x 1080p) LCD screen, supports variable refresh rate (30-144Hz), MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13, 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support. It can fully charge up from zero to 100 per cent capacity within 46 minutes. Its price starts at Rs 25,999.

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

As mentioned in our review, Realme GT Neo 3 150W, particularly the nitro blue variant is one of the most unique-looking phones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price range. The racy white stripes on the left of the shell resemble the racing track and beautifully blend with a dark shiny blue shell.

Performance-wise, it works smoothly without noticeable lag-ness during heavy-duty tasks such as gaming or 4K video recording. Also, the photography hardware is good too, and takes pretty decent pictures on par with any of the rival brands in its class.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the full panel is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports dual-SIM slots (type: nano) and a Type-C port.

It comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core CPU, which can clock CPU speed up to 3GHz. It is backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc fast charger support.

It boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355, f/2.2) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) on the front. Its price starts at Rs 28,999. It is available for less on Amazon and OnePlus stores with exchange and bank card deals.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a complete package. It excels in every key aspect-- be it display, premium design elements, photography hardware, performance, battery life and charging speed. In all, it is better than any of the competition in its class.

Galaxy M33 5G

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD Infinity-V display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, triple slots--triple slots-- nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It features a 5nm class Exynos 1280 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 GPU, Android 12-based Samsung One UI 4.1, 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), quad-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

It is available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,499, respectively.

Budget (Under Rs 15,000)

Poco M5

It features a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which by the way can clock maximum CPU speed up to 2.2Ghz. This is more than to ensure the phone runs smoothly during all day-to-day activities and some popular gaming apps too. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI OS and comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W charger in the box.

It boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (with Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, f/1.8 ) backed by 2MP depth (f/2.4) and 2MP portrait sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front camera (f/2.0). The Poco M5 in two configurations-- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively. For a limited time during the festive season, the device will be available for as low as Rs 9,499

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

It comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 500 nits brightness, 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz adaptive refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, and P2i water splash resistant coating. It supports triple slots for two nano SIMs and a microSD card, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster too. They also come with Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB), 8MP (f/2.0) front camera and are powered by 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

It is powered by a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and comes with a dual camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) and 2MP depth (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.

Vivo T1 44W

It comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits brightness and supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and triple-slot tray ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card.

It features a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset with Adreno 610 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS, 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage ( expandable upto 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger.

It houses a triple camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

