Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch options to gift this festive season

Christmas is a couple of weeks away and it's the time of the year, you make the shopping list and start buying presents for your loved ones.

Gadgets are good gifting options and given how the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and Work-From-Home (WHF) scenarios caused people to lead a very passive lifestyle with very little physical activity, as most of them worked and studied at home.

With the new year coming soon, it will be very thoughtful of you, to present a smartwatch to family members or close friends to help them get back in shape as the new year resolution and not just for a month, but motivated throughout the year to lead a healthy disciplined life.

To save you time for research on Internet, we have listed some of the best smart wearables across multiple price bands worth checking out:

Apple Watch Series 8

Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches in the industry. It has state-of-the-art heart rate monitor sensors and can track and timely notify of AFib (Atrial fibrillation) via ECG, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) and offers deep insights on your sleep pattern and also track cardio and respiratory health.

Also, the native activity ring feature is the most intelligent fitness tracker on the smartwatch and it ensures you complete the target calories burn for the day without coming off as nagging, and if you don't move from a place for more than 50 minutes, it will remind you to take a walk.



Apple Watch Series 8. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes with several other potential life-saving features such as Fall Detection, irregular heart notification, and Crash Detection, which is the first for Apple Watches to date. It banks on advanced accelerometers and other sensors with a combination of algorithms based on millions of hours of crash studies, to detect car crashes and help you get the medical faster with an auto emergency call feature.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 8 review: Refined and better

If you want to gift a premium Apple device to youngsters, the Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the best option. It has a really good activity tracker with an advanced heart rate monitoring sensor.

Must read | Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) review

There is also a more expensive model Watch Ultra. It has everything we see in the Watch Series 8 and what makes it more special is that it can last longer (up to three days) and also work in extreme weather conditions, tailor-made for outdoor junkies.

Must read | Apple Watch Ultra: Key features you should know

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The highlight of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the innovative Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature that is capable of offering details such as muscle, bone, and fat density. This is very useful for fitness enthusiasts to get deeper insights into their body health. Long-term usage, will definitely help in improving the BMI of the user and develop a healthier lifestyle.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in just 45mm size. It is available in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro review: Bigger, durable and reliable smart wearable



Samsung Galaxy Watch5. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung also offers a regular Watch5 in a lower price range. It has a smaller display and battery, but the rest of the features include an advanced BIA active sensor, ECG, Spo2 sensor, and sleep tracker we find in the Watch5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch5 comes in two sizes. The 40mm model is available in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--graphite, pink gold and silver.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch5 review: Dependable fitness companion

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 series

The Sense 2 boasts a new Body Response sensor, the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management, heart health tools including our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA-cleared and CE-marked), and more.



Fitbit Versa 4. Credit: Fitbit



Fitbit Versa 4 supports 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS, and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness to help you reach the user's activity goals.

The latest Versa 4 costs Rs 20,499, and the Sense 2 is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

Amazfit GTR 4

It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED (466×466p) with 326 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and is protected with tempered glass, anti-fingerprint coating and anti-glare bezel, to ensure user can view the notification better outdoors, even under direct sunlight.

Also, it can 5ATM rating, meaning, the device can sustain water pressure up to 50 meters depth. It also comes with BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor (supports blood-oxygen saturation reading, 4PD + 2LED), an Acceleration sensor, a Gyroscope sensor, a Geomagnetic sensor, a Barometric altimeter and an Ambient light sensor.



Amazfit GTR 4 series. Credit: Amazfit



It supports more than 150 Sports Modes and is capable of automatically recognizing 15 strength training exercises at launch, along with eight sports movements. It also supports GPS for tracking run/walk activity with path trail tracking, and voice calling via Bluetooth and users can invoke digital assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. It supports both Android (v7.0 and above) and iOS (v12.0 and newer version) devices via Zepp 2.0 companion app.

Also, with a full charge GTR 4 (475mAh battery), it can last for close to 14 days. It costs Rs 15,299 in India.

Titan Talk

It features a classical circular AMOLED display and supports more than 100 watch faces. It boasts a Bluetooth Calling feature with CrystalVoice Technology to ensure, users can directly speak right from the wrist with clear voice.

It also comes with standard health-related sensors to track heart rate, monitor sleep pattern, menstrual cycle, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2 monitor). Also, it comes with 20 dedicated sports modes to track physical activities and calculate calories burned.



Titan Talk watch. Credit: Titan



With normal usage, the Titan Talk with a full charge can last for five days. Also, it comes with a calculator, in-built games, music storage, the option to control music and camera control, and view weather details and also messages.

Titan Talk comes in four colour variants - black, rose gold, blue, and silver and connects with the Titan Smart World App which is compatible with Android (v8.0 and above) and iOS (v12.1 and above). It costs Rs 9,995.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

It is one of the best value-for-money budget smartwatches. It ticks most of the key aspects such as display, builds quality, importantly reliable heart rate tracker, efficient physical activity tracker, and long battery life. I was most impressed with the auto-tracking of activities, and the sleeping pattern tracker. Also, the build quality is pretty good too.

Must read | Redmi Watch 2 Lite review: Feature-rich budget smartwatch

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.