Chrome finally gets new memory, energy saver features

Originally announced in December 2023, Google is finally bringing the new value-added features--Memory saver and Energy saver-- for Mac, Linux, Windows, and other supported devices.

Now, both the new features are available on the latest Chrome v108. They will not only help improve the performance of the browser in terms of speed but also extend the battery life of the device too

With the Memory saver feature on, Chrome deactivates tabs that haven’t been used for a while. The inactive tabs remain open, but when the user accesses an inactive tab, it reloads automatically.

And, with the Energy saver mode on, Chrome reduces its image capture rate and other background tasks.

Here's how to enable/disable the Memory Saver feature on Chrome:

Step 1: Open Chrome on your computer

Step 2: At the top right, click More More and then Settings.

Step 3: On the left, click Performance. Turn Memory Saver on or off.

Here's how to enable/disable the Energy Saver feature on Chrome:

Step 1: Open Chrome.

Step 2: At the top right, click More More and then Settings.

Step 3: On the left, click Performance. Turn the energy saver on or off, then select the setting that you want

