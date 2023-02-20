Chrome finally gets new memory, energy saver features

Chrome finally gets new memory, energy saver features

The two new features will not only help improve the performance of the browser in terms of speed, but also extend the battery life of the device too

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 17:46 ist
Chrome finally gets much awaited value-added features that will help improve performance of the app and also enhance battery life of the device. Picture Credit: Google

Originally announced in December 2023, Google is finally bringing the new value-added features--Memory saver and Energy saver-- for Mac, Linux, Windows, and other supported devices.

Now, both the new features are available on the latest Chrome v108. They will not only help improve the performance of the browser in terms of speed but also extend the battery life of the device too

With the Memory saver feature on, Chrome deactivates tabs that haven’t been used for a while. The inactive tabs remain open, but when the user accesses an inactive tab, it reloads automatically.

And, with the Energy saver mode on, Chrome reduces its image capture rate and other background tasks.

Here's how to enable/disable the Memory Saver feature on Chrome:
Step 1:  Open Chrome on your computer
Step 2: At the top right, click More More and then Settings.
Step 3: On the left, click Performance. Turn Memory Saver on or off.

Here's how to enable/disable the Energy Saver feature on Chrome:
Step 1: Open Chrome.
Step 2: At the top right, click More More and then Settings.
Step 3: On the left, click Performance. Turn the energy saver on or off, then select the setting that you want
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
Google Chrome

What's Brewing

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

 