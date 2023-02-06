Cloud 11: Here's what to expect at OnePlus global hardware event

OnePlus may have already unveiled the new OnePlus 11 series in China last month, but the company has a lot more products to showcase at Cloud 11 global event in New Delhi on February 7.

The company is scheduled to kick off the event at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday. It has made arrangements to stream the event online on its official website and YouTube channel. It is confirmed to reveal at least five devices ranging from a premium smart TV to the company's first-ever Android tablet, and accessories along with the flagship OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus Cloud 11: Here's what to expect at the OnePlus event

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

As per the teasers, the upcoming OnePlus TV Q2 Pro series is said to flaunt a massive 65-inch 4K UHD display panel with support 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and MEMC. In terms of audio, it is said to boast a 70W speaker tuned with the Dolby Atmos system.

Also, it is said to boast a 70W speaker tuned with the Dolby Atmos system. It is expected to run on Android TV-based OxygenPlay.



OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Credit: OnePlus



OnePlus Pad

As per the official teaser, OnePlus Pad is coming with uniform thin bezels around the edges of the display. Also, it may come with a metal frame and fingerprint sensor-cum-power button. Also, as you can see in the top cover photo, it will have a lone camera at the back with the trademark OnePlus logo at the center.

It may come with a 12.4-inch super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass shield and inside, it may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 8MP front camera, 13MP main camera sensor on the back with LED flash and may feature a big 10,090mAh capacity battery.

As you can see in the teaser, the company will be offering a magnetic keypad-cum-cover along with stylus accessories with the OnePlus Pad retail box.

Level up your efficiency by pairing it with #TheOnePlusPad stylus and keyboard.

Launching Feb 7th.#Cloud11 pic.twitter.com/uG1pExOGRY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 6, 2023

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro

Like the OnePlus Pad, the new Keyboard is the company's other first product-- a PC accessory.

OnePlus says that the new mechanical keyboard promises to deliver a better typing experience. The new keyboard will have a double gasket mount design, which offers a tangible texture feel on the keys and also deliver a better gaming experience.



OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard 81 Pro teaser (screengrab). Credit: OnePlus



The upcoming keyboard is being made using CNC aluminum manufacturing. It promises to deliver the best hand feeling while providing weight and durability for long-term usage and stability.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Speculations are rife that OnePlus 11R 5G, which is scheduled to launch in New Delhi on February 7 is rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2, which will be released on the same day in China.

The upcoming device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ content, and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.



OnePlus 11R 5G. Credit: OnePlus India



Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 (global)/ColorOS 13 (China), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, triple camera module (50MP+ 8MP+2MP) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

OneBuds Pro 2

It is expected to continue the design language of the predecessor, but with improvements in terms of the internal hardware. It is said to come with better ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and Ambient audio modes, an 11mm dynamic driver backed by a 6mm planar diaphragm driver to deliver an enhanced listening experience.

Contest Alert! Listen to the audio clip in the video, respond on the tweet using #OnePlusBudsPro2, tag @OnePlus_IN, and stand a chance to win the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. pic.twitter.com/QFZgMoC5mh — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 31, 2023

Also, it will support fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can last for three hours. And, with the full charge, it can deliver up to five and half hours of playback with ANC on, and with ANC off, it can go on for nine hours. It is said to come in two colours-- arbor green and black-- for around Rs 15,000.

OnePlus 11 5G

As noted earlier, OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China in early January 2023 and the specification details are available to the public on media websites.

To refresh, OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3216 x 1440p) 2.75D flexible curved LPTO (v3.0)AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It supports variable refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz), HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision and can offer peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.



OnePlus 115G. Credit: OnePlus



OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.0), triple camera module-- 50MP + 48MP + 32RGBW telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera and comes integrated with a 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charger.

Must read | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Key features of Qualcomm's latest chipset

In China, the OnePlus 11 5G will run Android 13-based ColorOS 13. The global variant will come with cleaner OxygenOS 13.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts Hasselblad system-based triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 32MP RGBW telephoto lens (with 2x optical zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor) with LED flash on the back.

Must read | OnePlus 11 5G: Detailed specifications of the new premium Android phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.