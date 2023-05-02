Confirmed! Google to launch Pixel 7a in India on this date

Though there have been several rumours of Google announcing Pixel 7a at the upcoming I/O 2023 (May 10), but there was no definitive information and not even a teaser from search engine giant. Now, the company has confirmed the availability details of the much awaited vanilla Android phone.

Google India on Twitter officially revealed that the new Pixel phone will be up for grabs exclusively on Flipkart from May 11 onwards.

It has even given a sneak peek at Pixel 7a in sky blue colour. The design language is very similar to the premium dual-camera model Pixel 7.

As per the latest reports, the Google Pixel 7a is said to come with big upgrades over the Pixel 6a.

The new Google phone will feature a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and face unlock feature via the front camera.

Inside, it is expected to house Tensor G2 (same as seen in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro) with 8GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage (non-expandable), and a 4,400mAh battery with 20W wired charging speed and 5W wireless charging capability.



Google Pixel 7a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, it will run pure vanilla Android 13 out-of-the-box and will get three years of Android software support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is said to come packed with a dual-camera module-- 64MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an ultra-wide 12MP sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it will also come with a 10.8MP wide camera sensor on the front.

There are also speculations that Google may unveil the new Pixel Fold, Pixel tablet along with new updates on Android 14, and Google Apps at the Google I/O 2023 developers conclave.

Read more | Google to host I/O 2023 developers conclave in May

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.