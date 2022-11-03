cVIGIL : Handy app for citizens to catch election violators with evidence

The Elections Commission of India on Thursday (November 3) announced the assembly elections dates for Gujarat.

ECI is holding the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. It will conduct vote counting and declare results on December 8.

With the announcement of election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) takes effect in the particular state. And, the incumbent government is curbed from announcing any social welfare schemes.

To curb election violations such as candidates offering lucrative gifts to citizens to swing votes in their favour, ECI has improved the cVIGIL app to help citizens catch the violators with evidence. And, also ensure the flying squad reaches the spot on time to comprehend the culprits.

Here are key features of ECI's cVIGIL app:

-- cVIGIL, which stands for Vigilant Citizen will help ECI capture MCC violators with evidence

-- With cVIGIL app, people can record or take pictures of a candidate or his followers handing out money or gifts to citizens of the constituency to garner votes

-- Besides the photo/video, the app also captures the accurate geo-location with longitudes and latitudes of the spot too

-- Once the citizen uploads the multimedia content with a complaint on the app, the flying squad is expected to arrive at the exact spot to take MCI violators to the Police custody

-- In most cases, if given the right information, ECI's flying squad can reach the spot on time and catch the culprits with material evidence (unaccounted gifts/ cash), and convict them successfully

-- With the cVIGIL app, users can even track the status of the MCCviolation case

-- Users can call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or State Contact Centre at 1950 for other complaints.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.