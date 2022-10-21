Deepavali 2022: Best smartwatch options to gift this festival

Ahead of Deepavali (Diwali), the festival of lights, it is customary for people to clean their houses and buy new clothes and gifts for their loved ones.

In the digital-savvy world, smartphones and smartwatches are good and thoughtful presents. We have already listed the best mobile options and now, in this edition, we have hand-picked fitness companions that will help get in shape and maintain a healthy life.

Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8

The new Watch Ultra is the most advanced smart wearable to come from Apple to date. It is touted to be an all-weather smartwatch with military-grade MIL-STD 810H tested to work in extreme weather conditions and also sustain water pressure up to 100 metres, and even comes with EN13319 certification, a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor. It can work in extreme environmental conditions from -20-degree Celsius to 55-degree Celsius.

It has a massive Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 2,000 nits brightness and comes in a 49mm case made of titanium.

On the front, it has a flat sapphire crystal display with edge protection. It also features IP6X dust-resistant certifications and users can customise the action button, which is found beside the Digital Crown.

Inside, it comes with a 64-bit Apple S8 dual-core processor, W3 wireless chipset, and U1 ultra wideband. Apple Watch Ultra makes use of two new motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, to detect severe car crashes.



The new Watch Ultra. Credit: Apple



Also, with a single charge, Apple Watch Ultra can easily last 36 hours and if you turn on the Low Power Mode and other low-power settings, it can go for sixty hours. It costs Rs 89,900.

On the other hand, the Watch Series 8 is an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, but still, it is one of the best smart wearables in the industry.

The native activity ring feature is a most intelligent fitness tracker that ensures you complete the target calories burn for the day without coming off as nagging, and if you don't move from a place for more than 50 minutes, it will remind you to take a walk.

Must read | Apple Watch Ultra: Key features you should know

It comes with several potential life-saving features such as Fall Detection, irregular heart notification, ECG (Electrocardiogram) app and also, and Crash Detection, which is the first for Apple Watches to date. It banks on advanced accelerometers and other sensors with a combination of algorithms based on millions of hours of crash studies, to detect car crashes and help you get the medical faster with an auto emergency call feature.

There is also an affordable new Watch SE (2nd Gen) that offers the aforementioned but lacks SpO2 and ECG. Its prices start at Rs 29,900.

Must read | Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) review: Best fitness companion for youngsters

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

The most interesting thing about the Galaxy Watch5 Pro series is the innovative Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature that is capable of offering details such as muscle, bone, and fat density. This is very useful for fitness enthusiasts to get deeper insights into their body health. Long-term usage, will definitely help in improving the BMI of the user and develop a healthier lifestyle.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in just 45mm size. It is available in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.



Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is also an affordable Galaxy Watch5 version. It comes with a smaller display and battery, but the rest of the features are the same as the Pro model.

The Galaxy Watch5 comes in two sizes. The 40mm model is available in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--graphite, pink gold and silver.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro review: Bigger, durable and reliable smart wearable

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 series

It boasts a new Body Response sensor, the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management, heart health tools including our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA-cleared and CE-marked), and more.



Fitbit Versa 4. Credit: Fitbit



On the other hand, Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch. It supports 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS, and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness to help you reach the user's activity goals.

The new Versa 4 costs Rs 20,499, and the Sense 2 is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.

Garmin Forerunner 55

It features 1.04-inch colour display(208x208p). It comes equipped sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) panel. Also, the company has incorporated chemically strengthened glass on the top of the display. It also comes with a 5ATM rating, meaning it can survive underwater pressure up to a depth of 50 metres.

Garmin Forerunner 55 users can track their stress and set relaxation reminders to do short breathing exercises, use the Body Battery, energy monitor, to track energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest, and gain insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day.



Garmin Forerunner 55. Credit: Garmin



There is also a dedicated PacePro feature that provides guidance to help runners tailor their efforts to a selected course or distance. There is a Cadence alert feature that lets runners know when they’ve gone outside their target cadence range, helping to improve their running form.

Furthermore, users can receive text messages and view social media notifications, emails, and more on the display.

It also boasts built-in assistance and incident detection to let users manually or automatically send a message with their real-time location to emergency contacts. It costs around Rs 17,990 but can be bought for less with festive offers on e-commerce sites.



Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Redmi Watch 2 Lite

For Rs 4,999, Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a compelling smartwatch. It is light on the wallet, but not on features. It ticks all the checkboxes, we expect to see in a smartwatch. I was most impressed with the auto-tracking of activities, and the sleeping pattern tracker. Also, the build quality is pretty good too.

Must read | Redmi Watch 2 Lite review: Feature-rich budget smartwatch



Realme Watch R100. Credit: Realme



Realme Watch R100

It features a 1.32-inch colour display with 360x360p resolution and aluminum bezels. It also supports 100 stylish watch faces, can track 100 sports activities (with a built-in acceleration sensor), all-day heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and activity monitoring, SpO2 monitor, provides a drinking reminder for water intake, and can keep a track of female health. It costs Rs 3,999.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.