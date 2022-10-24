Deepavali 2022: Top iOS apps to enhance low-light photography experience on iPhones

Deepavali is one of the most popular among many festivals celebrated by Indians around the world. It symbolises the triumph of good (light) over evil (darkness). People celebrate with bursting crackers outside houses and inside, light clay oil lamps (deepa/diya).

It is a pleasant time of the year for people at home to rejoice with family and friends. Most of them use phone cameras to capture the moments and rejoice with them, whenever they see those photos again later in life. But, it is also pertinent for you to have the right phone with a good camera.

Apple, over the last half a decade has improved the photography hardware of their iPhones. It can be improved with third-party apps to enhance the photo/video quality and also with filters, it can be made more fun.

We have listed a handful of the best-rated photo and video editing available Apple App Store:

Canva

This app offers professional editing tools to improve the quality in terms of contrast, brightness, saturation, increase/reduce blur effect,

Also, numerous options to create styled captions, banners, and highlights and add them to photos and videos on social media platforms.

There is also a Pro version, but a paid app and this offers many more options to enhance multimedia content.



Canva on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



VSCO: Photo and Video Editor

The app offers Contrast and Saturation to make the photos pop or use Grain and Fade to add texture and mimic analog film effects.

Users can adjust or play around with the photo perspectives with Crop and Skew.



VSCO- Photo and Video Editor on Apple App Store (screengrab)



With a Pro subscription, users get access to a vast library with over 200+ presets. Users can even recreate vintage film looks by Kodak, Fuji, Agfa, and others with the Film X feature. Users can make good use of advanced photo editing tools like HSL and Split Tone. Users can enhance images with a touch of color using Borders.

Vizmato: Video Editor and Filter

In addition to normal tools such as clip, trip, and edit options, it offers more than 20 video themes, and 40 plus visual effects to make the multimedia content come out cinematic.



Vizmato: Video Editor and Filter on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



It also has an editor feature with voice changer effects that lets users modulate the audio of the person to make sounds like a baby, chipmunk, ghost, and more. And, the app offers text and stickers to add to photos and videos

The app also offers the option to string multiple photos into a video-like slideshow musical.

Motionleap (by Lightbricks)

One of the USPs of this app is users can convert a mundane photo into animation with a few taps and swipes.



Motionleap (by Lightbricks) on Apple App Store



It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered automated water animation. Also, replace the bland sky with colourful background. With the Camera FX feature, users can make a video into cinematic. But, for features and unlimited access to the features, users have to subscribe to the premium service.

PhotoRoom: Studio Photo Editor

With this app, users can create, and edit photos and videos, that come off like professional-looking product shots. Users can also customise the picture with creative filters to make them look photogenic on social media platforms' Display Picture (DP).



PhotoRoom- Studio Photo Editor on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



It also comes with background removal too.

And, there is a handy Batch Editor feature, where users can edit dozens of photos at once.

