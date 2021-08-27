Dell launches new gaming, consumer laptops  

Dell Technologies has launched a new consumer PC portfolio. The company has introduced its thin line of Alienware laptops in India. The latest Dell G15 series is designed for gamers with improved thermals and high-performance features. Further enhancing the XPS experience, the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 are upgraded with the latest performance specs for all the juice creators need and more.

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said: “India is a growth market for the overall gaming industry and we are witnessing a rising interest among consumers when it comes to adopting gaming, either for entertainment or competing. The Dell G series and Alienware range address the evolving needs of diverse gamer profiles.

“At Alienware, there is always something exciting brewing - with the Alienware X-Series, we are bringing new thermal solutions and breakthrough system-level engineering controls to let gamers play the latest titles with ease. With this launch, we are debuting a brand-new mobile gaming family that demonstrates our values of innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality, in India," he added.

The Alienware X-Series features:

The latest performance technologies for gamers - 11th Gen Intel Core i9H-series mobile processors on x15 and i9K CPU on the x17 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs support on both.

Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) - Lets gamers set a control limit to the CPU temperature assuring that the system CPU temperature will remain within the defined range.

Five Tailored Power States - Full Speed (max power), performance mode (graphics priority), balanced mode (balanced CPU/ GPU), battery saver (low temperature priority) and quiet mode (acoustics priority).

These laptops feature an artfully crafted and evolved, Alienware Legend 2.0 design identity. While this new identity, featuring Dark Core, first-appeared on the recently announced Alienware m15 R5/R6 gaming laptops, X-Series enhances this second-gen iteration to unlock high-performance in ultra-thin forms

The Cherry MX keyboard with a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components as an option on the x17.

All of the X-Series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins.

Panel options include ComfortView Plus, a hardware based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality

The evolved AlienFX stadium lighting features up to 100 micro-LEDs on the x17 (90 on the x15), designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalise through the Alienware Command Center.

Making gaming on the go easy, the machines come with the first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter provides gamers with a small and light form factor for better portability.

For those rising through the ranks, and want machines that are designed to optimise gaming experiences and provide versatility for everyday use, the new Dell G15 can offer:

Peak performance: Improved thermal design with copper pipes and 4 vents; SSD; 100/100 CPU-GPU TDP to provide the consistent high-end in-game performance.

The Alienware Command Center enables control over hardware and software, so the hardware performance and system settings can be easily customized as per gaming profiles within one easy-to-use interface.

Nahimic 3D Audio for gamers is integrated into Alienware Command Center to provide a 360 degree sound experience, dynamic voice volume control, and Audio Recon for an on-screen visual sound overlay.

“Game Shift” macro G key in the F9 position launches game-ready settings for improved performance.

With the latest NVidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, the new G15 offers performance options up to 115W and enable higher performance together with Dynamic Boost.

Gamers have the option to go for the Dell G15 with 11th Gen Intel TGL-H or Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with AMD Ryzen processors.

A two-sided narrow bezel 15.6” Full HD display panel with 120Hz refresh rate with 250 nits panel for a smooth gameplay.

Comes in new colour variants including Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with speckles and Phantom Grey with Speckles.

Comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors and up to NVidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics on the XPS 15 and up to i9K and RTX 3060 graphics on the XPS 17.

Using authentic and premium materials, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are precision cut to achieve a flawless finish in durable, lightweight design.

4K Ultra HD+ stunning high resolution for pinpoint accuracy with 100 per cent Adobe RGB and 94 per cent DCIP 3 color gamut offering 500-nits brightness. One also gets a Dolby Vision certified and EyeSafe Technology for ultra-vivid picture quality.

The Alienware x15 is available at a starting price of Rs 2,40,990.

The Alienware x17 is available at a starting price of Rs 2,90,990.

The XPS 15 is available at a starting price of Rs 2,23,990.

The XPS 17 is available at a starting price of Rs 2,64,490.

The Dell G15 AMD will be available from September 23, 2021, at a starting price of INR 82,990.

The Dell G15 Intel will be available from September 23, 2021, at a starting price of INR 94,990.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.