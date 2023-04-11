Dell launches new line of Alienware, Inspiron PC series in India

US-based technology major Dell on Tuesday(April 11) launched the new Alienware M18 along with next-generation Inspiron laptop PCs in India.

Dell Alienware M18 was originally unveiled earlier in the year at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The new M18 comes with 165Hz QHD with Dynamic Display Switching technology, and G-SYNC and FreeSync support. All are fortified by structural improvements inside and out that enable a stronger and more rigid chassis.

Also, the new M18 offers 14 per cent bigger screen, and also features a full HD webcam, a full-sized keyboard, and a number pad with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys and dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. And, as far as storage capacity is concerned, the company offers up to 9TB of total storage.

It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and the full stack of next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, plus next-gen AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics.



Dell Alienware M18 series. Credit: Dell



The M18 boasts Element 31 thermal interface material on both the CPU and the GPU. With Vapor chamber, it promises better thermal performance by 35 per cent. It features seven heat pipes (up from four on m17) to move thermal energy into expanded copper fins, which equates to a more than 114 per cent surface area increase. It boasts quad fans with ultra-thin fan blades that increase airflow by 25 per cent.

Dell Alienware x16 R1 series features a 240Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support.



Dell x16 R1 series. Credit: Dell



It sports a 6-speaker setup including two up-firing tweeters for clarity and a dual woofer configuration for strong bass. Complimented by the best AlienFX experience, x16 boasts 100 micro-LEDs on the rear stadium and is the first Alienware laptop enhanced with new AlienFX Scanner, Loop, and Rainbow lighting mods. The laptop also includes Alienware's HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology, which can regulate graphics voltage up to 12-phases for sustained performance over long gaming sessions.

As mentioned in the headline, Dell is bringing new Inspiron 16 series too. It will be offered in two variants-- Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1.

The hybrid Inspiron 16 2-in-1 model boasts a 4K Ultra HD+ display. It has a 360-degree hinge and this offers four different modes. Owners can use it in the regular laptop to the tent, and to stand or tablet mode, with just a flip gesture.



Dell Inspiron 16 series. Credit: Dell



Both the Inspiron models come with advanced 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the LPDDR5 memory promises faster performance and allows lag-free app-switching. Additionally, the ExpressCharge technology ensures that the devices can reach up to 80% battery charge within an hour. They also come with Intel Thunderbolt 4 port and support high-speed data transfer and external display connections. They also support Wi-Fi 6e.

Furthermore, they boast Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology and up-firing or quad-firing with front-firing speakers (available only in 2-in-1). The laptops also include an FHD WDR and TNR resolution camera to improve the video call experience.



Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 series. Credit: Dell



Dell Alienware m18 starts at Rs 3,59,990, whereas the Alienware x16 R1 starts at Rs 3,79,990. On the other hand, the Inspiron 16 and 16 2-in-1 laptops start at Rs 77,990, and Rs 96,990, respectively.

