Demo Day 2020: Xiaomi all set to host first-ever virtual investment meet

Chinese technology company Xiaomi, which is celebrating the company's 10th anniversary in 2020, is hosting the Demo Day on April 24.

The 'Demo Day' will see Xiaomi in collaboration with Shunwei Capital host programme, which will be divided into six different sessions, introducing software, hardware, consumer goods, finance, enterprise services, and technology.

It can be noted the Xiaomi's investment meet will be a virtual event, a first for the company since its inception. Both Xiaomi and Shunwei Capital will deliver keynote speeches at 16:00 CST (1:30 PM IST) and discuss future potential technology opportunities during the pandemic.

Interested investors can register for the Xiaomi Demo Day by scanning the QR code below.



Over the last nine years, Xiaomi and Shunwei Capital have invested in over 500 companies, covering sectors including smart hardware, consumer goods, community and social activities, AI, entertainment, SaaS, banking, and finance. Xiaomi adheres to the ideology of value investing, always capturing advanced industrial changes, seizing the trend, to invest and facilitate cooperation in order to expand the boundaries of Xiaomi ecosystem.



By investing in companies with vision and potential,Xiaomi aims to create long-term strategic value and create a better life for everyone, Xiaomi said.

