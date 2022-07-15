DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

An interaction with the CoFounders of Spacetech Startup, Agnikul Cosmos

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2022, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 11:36 ist
Agnikul Cosmos opens its first rocket engine facility. Credit: Twitter/@AgnikulCosmos

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Spacetech startup Agnikul Cosmos has just launched India's first rocket factory that uses 3D-printing technology to build rocket engines. The startup is also building India's first private small satellite rocket, Agnibaan. 

In this episode, Agnikul's Co-founders Srinath Ravichandran and Moin talk about the factory in detail, the technology, the emerging space startup ecosystem and much more.

Listen in...

