DH Radio | The Lead: Is India's electric vehicle charging infra up to the mark?

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Ananta Bhargava, Founder & CEO Enercent talks about his company and the EV charging infrastructure and its nuances in India.

Hi and welcome to the Lead from DH Radio. Fossil fuels still run our vehicles. But there is a new kid on the block, well it has been for long but is picking up pace now. It's the electric ones. But the challenges it has are the charging infrastructure and technology. In today's episode, DH's Sagar Kulkarni talks to Ananta Bhargava, Founder & CEO Enercent, a company which a multi-sided Energy Platform for EV Consumers and Charging Infrastructure Owners.

Sagar Kulkarni: So Mr Bhargav, how did this idea of starting E V Charging stations come up?

Bhargava G A: I have spent the last 4-5 years with the energy industry, prior to that I was with hardware, telecom and other sectors. I have been extremely passionate about the energy industry. I started out in the energy industry trying to establish a battery manufacturing plant, which luckily or unluckily did not take off five years back. But I stuck to the industry and I see a lot of momentum happening around the worldwide, not just in EV charging space but also including in stationary energy storage space. There are a lot of analytics coming up and a lot of IoT stuff that is happening. We wanted something revolutionary happening in the energy space and in India with the government really really going after the EV space, in terms of a priority sector. We felt that all our knowledge in the energy sector, we must start first with EV charging and expand somewhere else...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.