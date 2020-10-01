DH Radio | The Lead: Now, trace your food using technology

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, DH's Sagar Kulkarni talks to CEO of Desai Fruit Ventures Marco Kling to find out more about Farm Trace, a QR code solution that helps consumers trace the journey of farm produce back to the farmer.

Recently, Happy Banana, the fruit brand of Desai Fruit Ventures, has started to deploy Farm Trace, a QR code solution that helps consumers trace the journey of the farm product back to the farmer. In today's episode, DH's Sagar Kulkarni talks to CEO of Desai Fruit Ventures Marco Kling to find out more.

Sagar Kulkarni: Tell me how Farm Trace works? Do have to download an App, how does it work?

Marco Kling: It consists of two parts, one is the consumer-facing part and all you have to do is scan the smart code with your smartphone camera and follow the link to see the timeline of how the product is produced.

We also are now looking in the product's mobile App based on her initial user feedback which will allow the consumer to interact more, you can evaluate the food, give feedback and know about the company and the company can give a better interact with the consumers.

This is the front-end part and in the back-end, we have a system that can connect to the MIS and any supplier who wants to join and present the data that the supplier wants to show to the consumer. If the supplier doesn't have an MIS, then FarmTrace also has a solution that we can customise to the requirement and the relevant data can be collected...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast...