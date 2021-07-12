Didi confirms China app removals, sees revenue hit

China's Didi Global Inc on Monday confirmed the country's cyberspace administration had notified app stores to remove the ride hailing company's 25 apps and said the move could impact its revenue in the region.
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said last week it will remove the mobile apps operated by Didi from app stores as the government stepped up a crackdown on the company.
Also Read | China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi
"The CAC notified app stores to take down these apps and cease to provide viewing and downloading service in China, and required the Company to strictly comply with relevant laws and regulations... and rectify the problem to ensure the security of users' personal information," Didi said in a statement.
Earlier this month, just days after Didi's $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange, China's cyberspace regulator launched a probe into the company and asked it to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest.
US-listed shares of Didi fell nearly 4 per cent in premarket trading.
