Discord acquires Gas app, social media platform for teens

While social media apps offer a nice platform to connect with friends or family members, but they also make people visible to creeps and bullies, who just abuse random users. And, even jilted lovers stalk or harass their former partners.

Though companies have improved security screening to avoid such scenarios, it is not enough. Also, social media platforms tend to create a false sense of popularity based on number of likes and views. This can have a profound effect mental well-being of people. If a person is doing well and shows off pictures with their family in an exotic location or get promoted to a higher designation in the company may create stress on people of the same age/qualification or if they are friends or distant family relative.

Here's where the Gas app comes off differently from other social media platforms. It offers a positive atmosphere among users, particularly young school-going teens.

It offers space for anonymous users and friends to compliment each other and reaffirm positive aspects of life. And, for all other right reasons, the Nikita Bier-led app has grown big in the US. And, just when it had the potential to go big worldwide, the company has been acquired by Discord.

There is no official word on the transaction details, but the small team of the Gap app is moving to Discord and thankfully, it will continue to be a standalone platform until further time.

"Today, we’re excited to share that Discord is acquiring Gas, the popular poll-based social app that lets friends share compliments with one another. Gas is all about uplifting and empowering each other through positive affirmations. Its tremendous success shows the opportunity that exists in creating a playful yet meaningful place for young people. Gas’ founders have a proven track record of creating exciting apps and experiences, and we’re thrilled to work with their team to take things to the next level," said Phibi, Discord community blog manager.

"We’re always working to create an inclusive world where no one feels like an outsider and we’re excited to welcome Gas to the Discord community as our next step to fulfilling that vision," Phibi added.

The Gas app is currently available only on Apple App Store with five million plus downloads (as of November 2022). And, has more than a million active users.

Before the Gas app, Nikita Bier had founded a similar application titled 'tbh'. It was later acquired by Facebook (now known as Meta) in 2017. It too had similar poll options and send compliments to users anonymously. At the time of acquisition, tbh had registered five million downloads and 2.5 million active user base.

