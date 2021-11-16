Disney Melee Mania brings popular Pixar, Disney characters to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is home to more than 200 exclusive games for iPhone, iPad and Mac device owners. Now, Disney Melee Mania, developed by Mighty Bear Games is all set to enthrall Apple device owners this Christmas season.

Disney Melee Mania will host popular Disney and Pixar animation characters to the platform including-- Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Frozone of The Incredibles, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear from Pixar's Toystory series. The company says more characters will be added over time.

Each player will be able to choose their unique holographic hero to battle in a three-vs-three match with friends and foes as they battle to become the ultimate Disney champions.

Also, each animated character will have a distinct action-ready design equipped with its own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics.

It will be a five-minute match and within that time frame, players will need to score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — for a chance at victory.

Then, they’ll join fast-paced multi-player battles that put each character’s unique abilities to the test in close-combat competition, with multiple modes and challenges to test their skills, and also earn in-game rewards from events.

In a related development, Apple Arcade will see more games including LEGO Star Wars: Castaways (launching November 19), NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, Sneaky Sasquatch, Mini Motorways, The Oregon Trail, Sonic Racing, FANTASIAN, Solitaire by MobilityWare, Tiny Wings, and Crossy Road Castle in coming weeks.



NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition. Credit: Apple



Apple Arcade offers games without ads or in-app purchases for a premium of Rs 99 per month. Users can also get it with Apple One bundle too.

