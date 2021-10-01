Diwali 2021: Apple to offer free AirPods with iPhone 12, 12 mini this festive season

It's been a little over a year since Apple formally forayed into the online e-commerce business in India. It offers exclusive services such as engraving options on Apple products, better customer care. lucrative trade-in deals and during the festive season, consumers get free accessories.

Now, Apple has teased the upcoming festival offer on its official online store ahead of Deepavali (also known as Diwali) in India. It is slated to kick off next weekend on October 7.

The company will be offering free AirPods free with the iPhone 12 and 12 mini.

"You can receive Promotion Savings when you purchase any iPhone 12 (15.40 cm, 1 N) or iPhone 12 mini (13.76 cm, 1 N) with a pair of AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro. Promotion Savings will be based on the combined value of the invoice(s). Maximum of two (2) Promotion Products per purchaser. Product(s) may ship separately," says the Apple Festive offer description.

Apple iPhone 12 is a solid premium phone. It comes with a powerful A14 Bionic chipset, which is touted to be better than Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 800 series processor seen in the current crop of premium Android phones.



Apple's Diwali festive offer teaser on the official site (screen-grab)



Also, the camera hardware is also top-notch and captures great quality pictures in almost all lighting conditions.

As far as the iPhone 12 mini is concerned, except for the screen size (5.4-inch) and battery capacity, it has the same hardware and design as the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 12 model. It has the same powerful A14 Bionic chipset and feature-rich 12MP dual-camera setup.

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple permanently reduced the prices of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini by Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively in India.

Now, the starting price for the iPhone 12 and the 12 mini is Rs 65,900 and Rs 59,900 against the launch price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively.

With the inclusion of free AirPods, prospective iPhone 12 consumers get to save around Rs 18,900. This is a lucrative deal worth considering to invest in.

