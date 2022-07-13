Dizo Buds P review: Decent budget earphones

Realme TechLife's ecosystem partner Dizo made its debut only in May 2021. Within a short span, it has steadily grown in the consumer electrics sphere in India, particularly in the hearables and wearables segments.

It has managed to breach the one million customer base within five months. Now, Dizo has come up with an affordable TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphone Dizo Buds P series in India for Rs 1,299.

I have been using them for a week, here're my thoughts on the Dizo's new earphones.

Design and build quality

Dizo Buds P has a visually appealing pebble-inspired design language for the case. It has a compact and smooth exterior. It can slip in and out of the pocket easily.

It is very light. While the case weighs around 34 grams, each earbud weighs just 3.5g. One positive aspect is, that after a while of wearing them, you forget they are on the ears and also, don't feel any irritation over long hours of usage.

I always have apprehension about the uni-size earphones, as people don't usually have the same ear sizes. So, I usually prefer earphones with detachable silicone ear tips. The latter helps fit the earphones comfortably on the ears and also blocks the outside noise to an extent.



Dizo Buds P series earbuds. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here, the Buds P has uni-size and fortunately, it did fit to my ears. Also, during the entire review period, I did not feel any anxiety about losing them while traveling on the bus during the rush hour commute between home and the office (& vice-versa). Both were able to stay docked in the ears tightly.

The earphones come with an IPX4 rating, meaning they can sustain sweat during heavy workouts, and also an accidental splash of water.

Though I couldn't test the aforementioned scenarios, I walked for a few minutes with the earphones during a light drizzle near the office. The earphones are working fine so far.

I am happy they are in working condition and won't have to hear any complaints from the company when I return the review unit.



Dizo Buds P series earbuds. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The earbuds feature stem with touch-sensitive controls and they do their job fine. Users have to double tap to pause or play a track or anwser a call. For triple taps, you can move to the next song. To reject the call, you have long-press the stem of one earbud for two seconds.

To activate gaming mode, you have to long press (two seconds) on both the stems of the earbuds to lower the audio latency.

Performance

Setting up the Dizo Buds P is easy and takes hardly a minute to pair them to the companion phone. Just open the lid and go to the Bluetooth devices list on the phone and instantly connect.

Once done, users need not have to go through the same process again next time. They will automatically connect to the particular handset in a second.

Also, there is Realme Link app and there you can adjust sound quality via EQ setting to match your listening taste and boost bass as well.

Inside each earbud, the company has incorporated a 13mm driver with PEEK (Polyether ether ketone)-based diaphragm to deliver good sound quality.

Dizo Buds P doesn't come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature and it is understandable given the fact it costs less than Rs 1,500. It has the next best thing called Environmental Noise Cancellation which works only when you are on call.

To an extent, it worked well in delivering moderate audio quality both during a virtual conference video call and also during a voice call.

But, if you are in a traffic jam on Bengaluru roads, the horn noise will creep in. I suggest users be very attentive during conference calls and also be sure to mute their mic too (it's a matter of conference etiquette).



Dizo Buds P series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is also a Game mode and once activated, it is said to lower the latency to 88ms. This will ensure the audio has no lag-ness while playing a game. It really comes in handy while playing battle royale games such as BMGI, where the lead has to keep the ears tuned to listen for any ambush attack from behind or buckle flying bullets.

Also, with Bluetooth 5.3, earbuds maintain a stable wireless connection with the paired phone. I was able to see the good connection for up to 10 meters distance.

Overall, the sound quality is decent, and did not notice any pressing issue to complain as such.

As far as the battery life is concerned, each earbud comes with a 40mAh capacity. And, the case features 480mAh battery. With a single charge, it can last for seven hours. And with the charging case, it can go for 40 hours.

It supports fast charge as well. Just putting the earbuds into the case for 10 minutes can make them last for four hours.

During the review period, I did not face any anxiety about the earbuds dying in a middle of a call. They were always sufficiently charged whenever I used them and also green flashlight indicates, that the earbuds are fully charged. And, whenever there was red, I connected the case to the power bank. By the way, it charges through a Type-C cable.

Final thoughts

Dizo Buds P series has a generic pebble design language seen in almost all brands in its class. However, the audio quality and the battery life is decent for its asking price.

