Dizo Watch D Pro, Ultra launched in India

Emerging lifestyle brand Dizo on Monday (January 9) unveiled two new smart wearables- Watch D Pro and D Ultra series in India.

Both feature a similar design but come in different screen types and battery life. The Dizo Watch D Pro features a 1.85-inch screen with support for a peak brightness of 600 nits and 60Hz refresh rate. And, it is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

It houses a 270mAh battery and supports up to seven days of battery life under normal usage and up to 6 days with the calling feature on.

On the other hand, the Dizo Watch D Ultra sports a 1.78-inch (368x448p) AMOLED display with support for peak brightness up to 500nits. Also, it comes with 2.5D curved tempered glass, which promises to protect against scratches. It can last for 10 days under normal usage.

Both come with aluminium frames, support more than 150 watches, and 110 plus sports modes to track activities such as walking, running, rowing, yoga, hiking, dance, and more.



The new Watch D Ultra series watch. Credit: Dizo



It is powered by proprietary Dizo D1 chipset and comes with a suite of health-tracking sensors to monitor blood oxygen (SpO2), 24x7 real-time heart rate, resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, and heart rate alert options. It also comes with calorie tracker, sleep tracking; sedentary and drink water reminders in addition to the breathing exercise guide.

Both the Dizo Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra have undergone several tests such as the charging test 5,000 times, the buckle test 5,000 times, the button test 50,000 times, and aging test.

The Watch D Pro is available in three colours--black, blue and grey-- for Rs 2,699 and the Watch D Ultra comes in the same three colours as the Pro model, but costs Rs 3,299.

