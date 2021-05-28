DoT allocates 5G spectrum to telecom firms to start trials

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated 5G spectrum to telecom operators to start trials in the country.

It had earlier approved applications from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL for conducting 5G trials without using technologies from Chinese companies.

According to DoT, the trials will be conducted in 13 locations across the country including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat and Hyderabad.

"Telecom operators have been allocated spectrum in 700 Mhz band, 3.3-3.6 gigahertz (Ghz) band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band across various locations," a telecom company official said.

Allotment of 5G trial spectrum was crucial for Jio and Airtel, who already have 5G-ready networks.

Earlier DoT had approved trials of 5G with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT.

In addition, Reliance Jio Infocomm will be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology.

Chinese network suppliers ZTE and Huawei were not there in the list of approved companies from where the telecom firms can use the equipment for trial.

During the trials, the application of 5G in Indian settings will get tested including telemedicine, tele-education and drone-based agriculture monitoring etc. Telecom operators will be able to test various 5G devices on their network.

The duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months including 2 months time period for procurement and setting up of the equipment.

It is expected that 5G technology to deliver a ten times better download speed than that of 4G and up to three times greater spectrum efficiency.

As per DoT, the telecom companies have to conduct trials in urban, semi-urban and rural settings. The government is expecting that trials in semi-urban and rural areas will help the 5G technology to proliferate across the country instead of confining only to urban areas.