Dyson launches new V15 Detect Extra vacuum cleaner in India

Consumer electronics major Dyson on Wednesday (April 5) unveiled the brand-new V15 Detect Extra series vacuum cleaner in India.

The new model is said to be Dyson's most intelligent and hygienic cord-free vacuum cleaner to date.

230AW-powered V15 Detect Extra boasts new laser tech that can detect microscopic dust and also come equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration 4 to capture ultra-fine particles such as pet dander and nasties.

The whole machine HEPA filter features 5-stage advanced filtration technology, capturing 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, to expel cleaner air.

The vacuum cleaner also boasts 14 root cyclones that can generate forces of up to 100,000G to capture dust and debris from the airflow, so there is no loss of suction. It is also fully sealed to ensure that dust and dirt that have been sucked up remain trapped in the bin and is not expelled back into the home.

The new V15 Detect Extra also comes with Scratch-free dusting brush, a first for the V-series cleaner. It will be different from traditional dusting tools that come with coarse bristles to agitate dirt and there is a high chance of inadvertently scratching the surfaces. However, Dyson’s new Scratch-free dusting brush is equipped with 8,100 ultrafine and densely packed Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymer filaments, a material inspired by fine paint and makeup brushes.



Dyson V15 Detect Extra. Credit: Dyson



Dyson says the bristles are tapered to just 0.05mm, to avoid scratching delicate surfaces. The brush also possesses a rotating cuff that removes dust and debris from the bristles hygienically and easily.

Another new attachment coming with Dyson V14 Detect Extra is the Awkward Gap tool. As the name implies, it can reach tight corners, which other tools can get stuck and even sometimes bend and clog the suction.

However, the new tool can twist up to a 22-degree angle and is designed to reach and clean deep into narrow gaps. The attachment also offers a secondary brush at the tip, to tackle the more stubborn messes.



V15 Detect Extra vacuum cleaner's Awkward Gap tool. Credit: Dyson



Other notable tools include the dust illumination feature of the laser-fitter attachment tool that shines green light rays to help users detect dust in the dark and low-lit areas of the room. The other is the cleaner head tool with de-tangling brush bar technology, which can pick up human and pet hair without any hassles.

Also, the vacuum cleaner comes with an acoustic piezo sensor. The carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. Once the particulate dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet, the tiny vibrations get converted to electrical signals. The dust size and quantity can be viewed on the in-built LCD screen.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra comes in Prussian Blue/Bright Copper colour for Rs 65,900 on Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores across major cities in India.

