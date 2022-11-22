Dyson launches pet groom tool in India

After introducing the powerful premium V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner in India, Dyson launched the new pet groom tool.

Dyson's latest cleaning tool is said to be tailor-made for smooth pet grooming sessions. It boasts an acoustically engineered design to ensure there is minimal sound and doesn't startle the pet.



The new pet groom tool launched in India. Picture Credit: Dyson



And, it features 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head. The polycarbonate teeth, combined with 364 spiraling nylon bristles angled at 35-degree flex to an upright position, so the brush can penetrate deep to grab loose hairs. The bristles are anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and with strong suction power, capture and tackle troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust. It can suck microscopic pet dander, which human eyes can't see.



And, it comes with a self-cleaning feature, where in user just has to release the thumb to retract the bristles and the vacuum sucks tangled hair straight into the bin.

Dyson's grooming tool can work on almost all sizes of pets such as cats and dog breeds. Also, the set comes with a quick-release adaptor to add up to 100cm of flexible reach to the Dyson cordless vacuum.



The new pet groom tool is compatible with multiple Dyson V-series vacuum cleaner models including V15 Detect, V12 Detect Slim, V11 series, Cyclone V10 series, V8 series, and V7 series vacuums. It costs Rs 9,900 and is available at Dyson online store and authorised showrooms across India

