Dyson launches V12s Detect Slim Submarine with wet cleaner tool in India

Dyson offers some of the finest cordless vacuum cleaners at multiple price points in India. All the products come with several value-added attachable modules in different shapes and sizes to clean the dust in all possible corners of the house but lacked one key option, we Indians have long craved for-- the wet cleaning module. Well, the company has finally heard our prayers.

Dyson on Thursday (August 3) launched the much-awaited all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner-V12s Detect Slim Submarine in India.

As the name suggests, the new V12s Detect Slim model comes with a new module Submarine. It has 300ml water capacity and there is another 360ml capacity waste-water compartment, so that wet dirt and other debris don't fall back on the floor.

With full charge, the new Dyson wet cleaner can cover floors of all rooms of an average home (up to 1,200 sqft).



Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine's wet roller tool. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Submarine module comes with an advanced eight-point hydration system. It uses a pressurized chamber for even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller.

It has eight water jets, which are evenly spaced along the roller to release precisely 18ml water every minute to wash floors evenly without leaving excess wetness.

The motor-driven microfibre roller is capable of removing spills, tough stains, and debris, whilst a durable plate extracts contaminated water from the wet roller and deposits it into a separate waste-water tray for easy emptying.

Dyson has ensured that wet waste collected by the Submarine module doesn't go up the Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor at the top. The latter turns only during cleaning dry dust. It can spin at up to 125,000rpm, to deliver 150 AW of powerful suction.

Add to that, the new Dyson cleaner features a LCD screen, and there, users can see statistics such as the size and number of dust particles accumulated in the dirt chamber, which has a piezo sensor. It displays real-time scientific proof of a deep clean by counting and measuring microscopic dust particles and depending on the type of surface, it can automatically increase suction power across different floor types and dust amounts.



Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Key modules that come with Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine include the Fluffy Optic Cleaner Head, Hair Screw Tool, Combination Tool (wide nozzle and brush included), Crevice Tool, and Wand Clip in addition to Submarine wet roller head. It costs 62,900 at Dyson stores and authorised demo experience stores.

