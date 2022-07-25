Dyson unveils powerful V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner

It's been barely a few months since Dyson introduced the compact V12 Detect Slim and now, it has launched the company's latest and most powerful new V15 Detect series cord-free vacuum cleaner in India.

Dyson V15 Detect features a trademark purple, gold, silver grey triple-tone colour scheme with compact cord-free design language. It has comes with several attachments and can dock with a motor with a simple plugin mechanism.

Inside, it houses an advanced five-stage filtration system that can capture up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns1. It is said to be developed by a team of 370 highly skilled engineers globally and the motor can generate up to 240 air watts of suction for the most powerful deep clean.

It is said to have 1.5 times more suction power and 54 per cent more bin capacity than the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean.



Caption



The new acoustic piezo sensor is integrated into the vacuum. The Carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head can pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. When the dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations and his will be converted to electrical signals. The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles and deliver scientific proof of a deep clean.

Like the V12 Detect Slim, the V15 comes with a special fluffy cleaner head attachment with a laser diode. It will shine on the surface at acute angles to reveal even minute dust particles and this comes in handy in low-light corners. This helps in cleaning the area more efficiently.



Hair screw tool. Credit: Dyson



V15 series also features a hair screw tool head. It has a new anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair off and into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar.

It is said to be designed for human and pet hair. The design has been tweaked the precise angle of the bristles on the tool, to ensure the release force does not tangle the hair.

Additionally, Dyson 15 Detect is coming with Digital Motorbar cleaner head with hair removal vanes. The company says it has a new brush bar technology and is designed to tackle all hair types be it humans, dogs or cats. "Inspired by a detangling comb, the brush bar features 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head. These polycarbonate teeth, combined with a set of spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and strong suction power, capture and tackles troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust," says the company.

Also, the machine comes with Dynamic Load Sensing technology and can automatically adjust suction power across the different floor types. With eco-mode, it can last for up to an hour with a full charge.

Dyson V15 Detect series costs Rs 62,900 (MRP) in India.

Must read | Dyson V12 Detect Slim review: Compact and efficient

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.