Ethereum blockchain completes major software upgrade

Ethereum blockchain completes major software upgrade to reduce energy usage

The upgrade, the 'Merge', will change how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur and how ether tokens, the second-largest crypto coin after bitcoin, are created

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 15 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 16:34 ist
Representation of Ethereum. Credit: Reuters Photo

A major software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at drastically reducing its energy usage has been completed, Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum inventor and co-founder tweeted on Thursday.

The upgrade, known as the "Merge", will change how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur and how ether tokens, the second-largest crypto coin after bitcoin, are created.

Under the change, Ethereum will move from a "proof of work" system, in which energy-hungry computers validate transactions by solving complex maths problems, to a "proof of stake" system, where individuals and companies act as validators, using their ether as collateral, to win newly created tokens.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ethereum
Business News

What's Brewing

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

'Snakes are saviours' of this police station in Kerala

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

 