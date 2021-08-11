Everything Samsung unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event

After months of speculation, Samsung on Wednesday (August 11) finally unveiled the new line of Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 along with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 during the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with super AMOLED screens-- one 6.2-inch HD+ (2268 x 832p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover Display, pixel density of 387ppi (pixels per inch), rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Inside, it features a 7.6-inchQXGA+ (2208 x 1768p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 374ppi, and offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Also, it houses an under-screen camera for selfies.

Both the screens support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

It is powered by a 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 11-based One UI 3.0 OS, and a dual battery with 4,400mAh capacity with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a primary triple-camera on the back, one inside the fold and one on the cover display panel.

The main module houses-- 12MP(f/1.8, PDAF, OIS) wide-angle sensor + 12MP Telephoto (f/2.4) lens (PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom) + 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor with Super clear glass with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and backed by an LED flash.

It features a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera on the cover screen and a 4MP (f/1.8) Under display camera.

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip3 flaunts a 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 425ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the front, it features a 1.9-inch (260 x 512p) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 302ppi.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, Android 11-based One UI 3.0, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

The Z Flip3 comes with a dual-camera module-- main 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size) SuperSpeed dual pixel wide-angle sensor (78-degree Field-Of-View) + 12MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm pixel size) ultra-wide angle (123-degree FOV) sensor with LED flash and support HDR10+, OIS, up to 8x digital zoom and video recording up to 4K at 60fps.

On the front, it features a 10MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video chatting.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 come with an Aluminium enclosure, which is said to be 10 per cent stronger than previous-generation models. Also, the hinge is said 80 per cent more durable than the predecessors. Furthermore, both the devices come with an IPX8 rating for water-and-dust resistance.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 prices start at $1,799 (approx. Rs 1,33,489) and $999(roughly Rs 74,128), respectively and go on sale on August 27.

As rumoured, Samsung did not launch the Galaxy Note series phone. But, it announced that the new Galaxy Z Fold3 will support the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The new Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two sizes-- one a 44mm features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 450×450p, support full colour Always On Display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It comes with a 361mAh cell.

The second 40mm size model features a smaller 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396×396p resolution, supports full Color Always On Display, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It will come with a 247mAh battery.



Galaxy Watch 4's key features. Credit: Samsung



They both feature 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. They will come in Steel and Aluminium case options.

Inside, the Galaxy Watch 4 series houses a 5nm class 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

They also come with Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.

The key aspect of the new Galaxy Watch 4 is the BIA sensor. It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and fat percentage of the body.

Also, it is touted to be the world's first smart wearable to run advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables.

The new Wear OS is said to offer a simple but effective user interface and better optimization with hardware to deliver smooth performance and long battery life.

There is also Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Editon. It comes in two sizes -- one 46mm with 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 450×450p resolution, full colour Always On Display with Corning Gorilla with Glass DX shield.

The 42mm model features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED with 396×396p resolution, full colour Always On Display, and Corning Gorilla with Glass DX shield. The rest of the features of the Classic Edition are the same as the standard model.

The Galaxy Watch4 will be available in four colours-- Black, Pink Gold and Silver colour-- with prices starting at $249 (around Rs 18,477) and go on sale on August 27.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic comes in Black and Silver colours- with prices starting at $349 (approx. Rs 25,897) and go on sale on August 27.