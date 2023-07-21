Explained | Here's how Netflix Household account work

Netflix, earlier in the year in May, started cracking down on password sharing in 100 plus regions around the world and recently, it expanded the restrictions to India.

With this, subscribers will no longer be able to lend login credentials to friends and family living in different cities or regions to access multimedia content with just one paying account.

Now, Netflix allows subscriber's household members, who also share residence with the account owner. It allows roommates within the house to use the same Wi-Fi/internet connection or the family members of the same house.

How Netflix will decide if the user is a household member of the account holder?

Well, Netflix has worked out a method of tagging the IP address of the house's internet router and connecting this with the Netflix account. Anybody, who uses the same router will be able to set up a Household account and access the primary Netflix account.

"We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into your account is part of your Netflix Household. We do not collect GPS data to try to determine the precise physical location of your devices," says the company on the FAQ website.

Here's how to set up a household member account on Netflix:

Step 1: Ensure, the Netflix on the smart TV/Monitor is connected to the internet router.

Step 2: From the Netflix home screen on your TV, press left on your remote to open the menu.

Step 3: Select Get Help > Manage Netflix Household.

Step 4: Select Confirm Netflix Household or Update My Netflix Household.

Step 5: Select Send Email or Send Text. A verification link will be sent to the account email address or phone number. Verification links expire after 15 minutes.

Note: If the account holder has not added a phone number or email address to the account, he/she will only see one option.

If you do not receive the verification link by email or text, click Resend Email or Resend Text. Or you can choose another option or select Remind Me Later.

Step 6: Once you receive the confirmation email, select Yes, This Was Me in the email, or tap the link in the text message, then Confirm Netflix Household or Update Netflix Household to continue.

Step 7: You will see a confirmation on your TV screen and also receive a confirmation email. Select Continue to Netflix to start watching.

It should be noted that there is no other way than TV to set up a Household option on Netflix.

"If you don’t watch Netflix on a TV or don’t have one, you do not need to set a Netflix Household for your account," says the company.



Netflix app on a phone. Credit: Pixabay



Benefits of Household member of Netflix account

Once the Household account is created, the latter can access the content on their phone/ computer via an app linked to the registered email ID. He/she can access Netflix even when out of town and also be able to stream on TVs in a hotel room or vacation home.

With a Household account, users can stream content on one to four devices at once.

How many accounts can be added to Netflix Household option?

Five members can be added to the Netflix Household including the owner. The latter can set the maturity rating level on each one. This will come in handy to set up accounts for children.

For many days Netflix will offer Household members access to the app when going on a trip.

Here's the very important fact Netflix Household users must remember, he/she can stream content on personal devices or even TV at the hotel for up to seven days outside the primary house. Also, the user has to connect to the primary household's Wi-Fi at least once every 31 days.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.